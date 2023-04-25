Former Clubs of Marlborough building to go on market 'very soon'

A lot could be done with the Clubs of Marlborough (the left half of the building), says liquidator Malcolm Hollis, as he prepares to put it on the market.

The Clubs of Marlborough building will “very soon” go on the market, its liquidator says.

Malcolm Hollis, of PricewaterhouseCoopers, said he expected to have a real estate company to sell the building appointed by early May. He was last week “assessing” their proposals.

“In the next few months I’d like to sell the building ... The agent’s challenge will be getting interest created, whether that’s local or national, because it will be advertised nationally.”

Ideas for the building had already started to trickle through to Hollis from agents. These included a pre-school and a retirement village, he said.

“A lot of things can be done with it ... [But] it won’t be what it used to be.”

The 133-year-old Blenheim Workingmen’s Club, trading as Clubs of Marlborough, closed its 16-year-old purpose-built headquarters in November due to outstanding debt and declining revenue.

The Clubs owed about $6.6m to more than 120 people or organisations, and that figure was “probably growing” due to interest, Hollis said.

The list of claimants included accountants, cleaners, security firms, office and kitchenware suppliers, gaming services and entertainers. Even their egg supplier was owed money.

Other creditors included the Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust, the Marlborough District Council, two family trusts and more than 30 individuals. Members had loaned the Clubs a total of $793,599, and staff were owed about $160,000.

ANTHONY PHELPS/STUFF The closure of the Clubs of Marlborough was announced on November 9, 2022. It was looking pretty quiet that evening.

Hollis gave credit to Clubs president John Cragg and his team, though, for finally pulling the pin.

“Someone had to,” he said.

But Hollis had to come at the job from a purely economic position, and while he accepted there was a lot of emotion attached to the building he couldn’t “put any weight on that”.

“My job is to maximise the sale of the building.”

He understood the Marlborough District Council had a “serious interest” in the building, in that the council already owned part of it and was a “neighbour on all sides”, considering the adjoined Events Centre, the old Marlborough Club off to the right and the car parks out front.

But Hollis wasn’t about to sell it to the council for $1, “because I’ve got to get people’s money back”.

“[But] I’m definitely a willing vendor. Buildings, when they are empty they don’t get better.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The chattels include the tables and chairs in the restaurant area.

The building would probably go on the market with a long list of chattels – basically everything that’s still in there apart from the RSA memorabilia. This included all the pool and snooker tables.

Some bidders might want the chattels, some might not, but Hollis was in “no hurry to liquidate those assets” and would like to give the snooker and pool tables back to the snooker section if possible.

He could even envisage an on-site auction at some stage.

“I’m sure we’d probably have half of Marlborough there.”