Garden Marlborough's 30th: Festival celebrates region of gardeners

A preview of the first Garden Marlborough event in 1994 boasts that hundreds of guests were expected. Nowadays thousands attend, from all over the country.

This year Garden Marlborough celebrates 30 years, having blossomed from organic origins into a centrepiece of the region’s calendar.

The idea of a garden festival was conceived in late 1993 when the Marlborough District Council was looking to boost tourism in the district.

Mary-Anne Webber, who at the time was marketing manager for the Marlborough Marketing and Development Board, contacted some of the district’s more prominent gardeners: Carolyn Ferraby of Barewood Garden in the Awatere Valley, Richard and Sue Macfarlane, who had created Winterhome Garden on Marlborough’s east coast, and Puddy Sheild, who gardened on the family sheep station Bankhouse in the Wairau Valley.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Garden Marlborough Committee members, from left, Richard MacFarlane, Keren Mitchell, David Robinson, Puddy Sheild, Tim Crawford, Carolyn Ferraby, in 2003.

All four were keen, knowledgeable gardeners with gardens of a standard that had already featured in several national horticultural journals and publications.

Knowing garden visits were popular with both domestic and international tourists, Webber met with these four garden owners to explore the possibility of producing a garden festival to celebrate Marlborough’s horticultural prowess.

The gardeners were not confident in creating, let alone running a garden festival by themselves. They determined that to run a successful festival, additional talent was needed.

Ralph Ballinger, a horticultural stalwart of Marlborough, was approached to chair a committee to be made up of Keren Mitchell, who became the co-ordinator, David Robinson, who was the head of the Parks and Reserves Department of the council, and Tim Crawford and Jeremy Jones, both of whom were involved in marketing and promotion. So Garden Marlborough was born.

Kylie Pinker/Stuff Hunter's Garden Marlborough Fete at Blenheim's Seymour Square in 2003.

In early 1994, the committee met at the Blenheim Club and decided the inaugural festival would be held on the 11th to the 13th of November of that year. A diverse programme comprising a gala dinner, ten garden-orientated workshops, a cocktail party, a garden fete and two garden tours was devised.

It was a format that proved successful and has remained relatively the same over the 30 years, except the number of gardens on the hugely popular garden tours has increased from seven in 1994 to 20 this year, many of which have now been voted Gardens of National Significance.

The financial benefits to Marlborough have not been insignificant. It is estimated that the Garden Marlborough weekend injects approximately $2 millon into the local economy annually.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Thousands visit Marlborough for the Hunters Garden Marlborough Fete at Seymour Square in 2006.

From the very first event, Marlborough hospitality has been a very important part of the festival.

Many hours of work are put in, by volunteers meeting and greeting festival goers, flower arrangers, workshop hosts, and bus couriers. Many of our volunteers have been with us since the early days and the generous and kind hospitality is something the festival has become known for over the years.

As Jane Hunter, one of our early sponsors, said back in 2007: “It is an excellent event and covers everything good about Marlborough ... there is more to this region than just wine.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Garden Marlborough patron Carolyn Ferraby, in 2008.

The romantic, flower-filled Barewood Garden in the Awatere Valley has featured in every Garden Marlborough programme since the festival started. This year it will host its last tour under the Ferrabys’ stewardship, as the owners are moving on.

Carolyn Ferraby, patron of Garden Marlborough, recalled the very first festival in 1994.

“It was a complete success; something like 700 people came. We had the best party afterwards – we couldn’t believe it had worked and we were absolutely worn out. That first year, I remember going into Blenheim to help load the visitors onto buses, and then passing the bus on the top of the Weld Pass to get home in time to greet them.”

Ferraby said she never ceased to be amazed by the amount of behind-the-scenes work that went into each Garden Marlborough event.

“For the thirty years the festival has been in existence, the talent and energy of so many individuals have been brought together, all on a voluntary basis, to produce New Zealand’s premiere garden event,” Ferraby said.

“For three decades local garden owners have opened their gardens for the weekend, and members of the committee have worked tirelessly, to organise the myriad of garden-orientated activities that comprise the November weekend. Our sponsors have always backed us to the hilt and the Marlborough District Council has always been supportive.

Christine Cornege Volunteers, from left, Warwick Parker, Bernie MacKenzie and Anne Hughes, work behind the scenes for Garden Marlborough in 2008.

“Garden Marlborough wouldn’t have been the success it is without the hours and hours of volunteer work from dozens of local Marlburians: we calculated an average of 3000 hours per year. Together with the generosity of our sponsors and the patronage of our ticket-holders, who come from as far away as the UK, US and Australia, have made our annual festival what it is today.

“Thirty years of the Garden Marlborough festival is a significant milestone.”

This was commissioned for a commercial partnership. We have produced it independently, to the same standards applied to the rest of our journalism.