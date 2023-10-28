Garden Marlborough: A stellar lineup to celebrate 30 years

Excitement is building with Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough, New Zealand’s premier garden event, less than two weeks away.

Celebrating its 30th year this year, the amazing line-up of speakers, gardens and workshops has proved very popular with locals and visitors alike, with record tickets sales for this year’s festival.

The festival kicks off on Wednesday, November 8, and concludes on Sunday, November 12, with the ever-popular Stihl Shop Garden Fete.

Headlining this year’s event are UK-based The Land Gardeners; New Zealand-born and raised Bridget Elworthy, and Englishwoman Henrietta Courtauld. The Land Gardeners will share their latest ideas on what to grow and how to look after your soils to create beautiful, biodiverse gardens.

“We love the atmosphere at Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough - connecting to so many enthusiastic, friendly gardeners all sharing information,” Courtauld said. “We can’t wait to be back this year.”

“This year, our biggest ever line-up of workshop presenters includes some of Aotearoa’s most stimulating horticultural thinkers and innovators”, says Garden Marlborough chair, Luke Elworthy, “and we’re delighted to have the hugely popular international garden experts; Bridget Elworthy and Henrietta Courtauld, aka The Land Gardeners, joining us again this year.”

At their keynote talk on the Friday evening, on November 10, Bridget and Henrietta will share some of their many wonderful stories on their diverse range of projects.

Their work includes designing productive, wonderful gardens – wild, romantic and brimming with biodiversity – and restoring walled and historic gardens in England, France, Italy, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

They’re currently working on the restoration of two walled gardens at Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire and with specialist growers to re-introduce heritage varieties including the famous Spencer sweet pea.

On the Thursday afternoon, November 9, the Land Gardeners will host a workshop discussing the importance of soil health and the art of composting.

Dan Hutchinson/Stuff The Garden Marlborough Fete in Blenheim is always a popular end to the festival.

The Land Gardeners are passionate about plant and soil health, with an innovative approach to composting. Their research has taken them around the world looking at ways – both ancient and innovative – that gardeners and farmers are healing their soils.

They will talk about achieving the ultimate compost, whether it be on a large commercial scale or for your home garden. Whether you are a gardener, farmer or vineyard owner, these principles will be useful.

Tickets for both the Land Gardener keynote and workshop are available on the Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough website. There are also limited tickets still available for the half-day garden tours, a handful of workshops and the Garden Party.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The Garden Marlborough 2023 committee is ready to celebrate 30 years of spectacular events.

The Saturday night Garden Party on November 11 promises to be extra special this year as Garden Marlborough celebrates 30 years, returning to the legendary Longfield. It is a chance to sip and mingle with speakers, guests and like-minded garden enthusiasts while being entertained by the fabulous Tom Knowles and his band.

Sunday, November 12 is the Stihl Shop Garden Fete, which will be entertainment for the whole family, with more than 200 stalls offering the best of New Zealand products and a chance to kick off Christmas shopping.

For more information and to view the full programme visit gardenmarlborough.co.nz.

This was commissioned for a commercial partnership. We have produced it independently, to the same standards applied to the rest of our journalism.