Looking back: An upgrade for Blenheim's early street lights

Blenheim considers a new type of street light, this week 120 years ago, as we take a flick through the archives.﻿

From the Marlborough Express, November 16, 1903.

The project of introducing the incandescent burner in the lighting of the streets is under the consideration of the Borough Council.

Such a burner has been fitted on to the lamp in front of the Marlborough Club for experimental purposes, and its effect was observed with interest on Saturday and Sunday night.

The improvement in the illumination of the streets in the vicinity was apparent, the power being many times that of the ordinary burner; and if the light survives the test of wear and tear it should certainly lead to the application of the incandescent system to all the lamps in the inner area.

It is understood that the chief difficulty to overcome is that the lamps must be made and must remain air-proof; but Mr J. Muir hopes to solve this problem.

The present lighting of the streets pales into insignificance when compared with the new effect and it is to be hoped that the Council will be able to see its way to adopt the proposal now under consideration.

Blenheim is one of the few towns in the Colony which does not use the incandescent burner.

Also in the newspaper:

﻿In advising the Tourist Department to extend its operations in the South Island, the Lyttelton Times remarks that the overland trip between Christchurch and Blenheim, passing through the Amuri and Kaikoura and along the picturesque East Coast Road, might be made one of the most delightful features of a tour of the Colony. At present the coach service is too badly arranged to attract any considerable number of visitors; but this could be easily remedied, and if the trip were properly advertised hundreds of people would patronise the road in preference to the steamers.

﻿The large number of entries received on Saturday night for the Agricultural and Pastoral Show to be held next week promise a gathering of a record character. The special feature of the entries is the advancement made in the classes for cattle and pigs. The response made by stock-owners to the effort to bring these classes up to a standard worthy of the district has realised anticipations, and there is reason to believe that the bovine and porcine sections of the Show have at last turned the corner.

﻿Yesterday the Waitohi Rifles, who are under canvas for the annual week's training, were visited by the Blenheim Garrison Band, who were given breakfast on arrival, and with the corps (under Captain Kenny) attended divine service at the Holy Trinity Church, playing at different parts of the service "The Chorister" and "The Celebrated Largo".