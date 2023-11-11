House fire in rural Marlborough extinguished

Fire and Emergency have been called to a house fire near SH6, Kaituna in Marlborough on Saturday.

Fire crews, including five tankers, extinguished a house fire in Marlborough on Saturday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received multiple calls about a house fire near State Highway 6, Kaituna about 12.30pm.

Crews from Blenheim, Renwick, Havelock, Waihopai Valley, Wairau Valley, and Rarangi stations responded. Five tankers assisted as the house was located in a “non-reticulated area” the spokesperson said.

The fire was initially described as being located in the kitchen ceiling area of the single-storey house.

The incident had been “upgraded to a second alarm to get some more appliances in to help out,” the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency were not aware of any reported injuries, and the fire was extinguished by 1.22pm, they said.

A fire investigator will visit the property on Sunday to determine the cause of the fire.