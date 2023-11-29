Dux in year 12: Blenheim lad does high school in four years

Lachlan McNabb, 17, is the dux of Marlborough Boys' College this year as a year 12 student.

Completing high school in only four years is a rarity, let alone taking out the school’s top academic award.

Year 12 student Lachlan McNabb, 17, has won the title of 2023 dux of Marlborough Boys’ College, having gained higher marks overall in his subjects than any year 13 in the year above him.

“I wanted to win it from the start of the year … I put quite a bit of effort into my prelims and aiming to win it, and yeah, I was pretty happy,” McNabb said.

McNabb had skipped NCEA Level 1 and went straight to Level 2 as a year 11, meaning he’d be able to do Level 3 subjects a year early, and finish school with 12 months to spare.

“It’s given me a free year at the end of school, so it's a pretty good opportunity,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff McNabb says he plans to study Aerospace Engineering at university, with a dream job of becoming an astronaut.

Dux was given to the student with the best overall placing in five University Entrance (UE) subjects. McNabb had the top marks for level 3 chemistry, statistics, and calculus.

“It was really almost like the two or three hard years of work that I've done accelerating was all worth something,” he said.

McNabb’s teachers hadn't seen a year 12 win dux “for a long time, or ever”, and his parents were “pretty overwhelmed” when they found out, he said.

“I told them sort of weeks before that I was quite a good candidate to win dux and I don't think they believed me for a long time, or thought I was ineligible, so they were pretty overwhelmed. Mum shed a tear when I won.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Lachlan McNabb leads the pack at the Cycling NZ Schools Skoda Southern Tour 2023, held in the Seddon area in September.

And McNabb had plenty left on his to-do list.

The 17-year-old already had his own mountainbike coaching business in Marlborough, and he would be spending part of his 2024 “gap year” cycling in Spain, after landing a three-month contract to ride and train with an under-19 road cycling club, gaining valuable experience on European tracks.

“It’s in the Basque Country where quite a few pro teams are based, so there are teams who are based there that race around all of Europe,” he said.

McNabb had “always really loved” cycling, and he said racing in the Tour de France would “be a dream”. But with another goal of working in the space industry, university was also calling.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff McNabb says he has dreams of being a pro road cyclist and working in the space industry.

“I’d want to be able to fall back on a uni degree … I don’t need to gun for the tour when I'm 17, so if I can get a four-year degree under my belt then I've just got that bit of security,” he said.

With a “passion” for maths and physics, McNabb planned to do an Aerospace Engineering degree – engineering involving vehicles, planes, projectiles and satellites. And he thought becoming an astronaut would be “pretty cool”.

“Well, probably a pro bike racer, and then maybe, when I'm a bit washed up, an astronaut would be cool,” he said.