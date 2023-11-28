Woman charged with causing crash that killed Marlborough lawyer Philip Watson

Watson died on the morning of November 19 following a crash involving a car and the motorcycle he was riding.

A woman has been charged following a fatal crash that killed a prominent Marlborough lawyer earlier this month.

Philip Watson died at the scene of the crash on Omarama-Lindis Pass Rd/State Highway 8, the main inland route between Canterbury and Otago, on November 19, the day before his 65th birthday.

The crash involved a car and the motorcycle Watson was riding, and police said on the day of the crash the circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

Eugene Quek/Unsplash The crash closed State Highway 8 about 8.30am on November 19.

The driver of the car received moderate injuries, and a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were airlifted to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson said a 28-year-old Auckland woman was charged with aggravated careless driving causing death in relation to the crash.

The woman appeared in the Queenstown District Court on November 20, and was remanded on bail to reappear in court on January 8 next year.

“As the case is before the courts, police are unable to comment further,” the spokesperson said.

Watson, a motorcycle enthusiast and well-known member of Blenheim’s criminal bar, was remembered by colleagues and friends last week as “absolutely full of life” and a “good guy”.

A service to celebrate Watson’s life was held in his home garden on Saturday, and a funeral service would be held at Clevelands Funeral Home in Whanganui on Wednesday.