Flight cancellation puts paid to cricket fixture

The Marlborough women’s team unfortunately did not get to play as planned on Friday. (File photo)

There was disappointment for the Pak’nSave Marlborough Women’s team last Friday when the visiting Wairarapa team had their flights cancelled and were forced to pull out of the fixture at the last minute, the second season in succession that they have had the travel plans disrupted.

This weekend it is the Marlborough Men’s team's turn as they travel to Nelson for the first round of the Hawke Cup elimination series.

Celtic were 5 wicket winners over Wairau Valley in Saturday’s final of the SBS Bank Senior Grade one day competition. Luke Holdaway steered Celtic home with an unbeaten half century after Valley were dismissed for 140. Jaden Adams (2-14) and Josh Poole (2-31) were the pick of the bowlers while Matthew Stretch with 38 from 45 balls was the only Valley batsman to threaten.

Celtic Gold will take on Wairau in this Saturday’s final of the 2nd grade Division 2 40 over final following Wairau’s elimination final win over Celtic Green last weekend. Hayden McWilliam (2-11) and James Crowe (2-5) were the star performers for Wairau. In the dead rubber game Renwick finished their competition with a 3 wicket win after bowling Wairau Valley out for 150, Alex Neal, Tyler O’Donnell and Jesse Crawford taking 2 wickets each. Alex Neal then hit 34 to complete a good all round day, Finn Maskill taking 3-23 for Valley.

In the latest round of the SBS Bank 2nd grade T20 competition last Thursday there were wins for Celtic Green and UCVC. Celtic Gold made a competitive looking 148 from their 20 overs with good contributions from Ben Armstrong (43) and Jassi Brar (51) before Celtic Green chased the total down for the loss of only 2 wickets. In the other Section A game UCVC recovered from being 7 for 4 to reach 144 thanks to Kyle Heagney (65), Duncan Anderson (24) and Simon Muir (28 from only 10 balls). In reply Andrew Marshall (28) and Mark Zillwood (27) kept Renwick in the hunt before they fell 14 runs short with Dan Campbell (3-26), Paul Hickman (2-7) and Simon Muir (2-21) completing a good all round performance.

In section B WCC Awatere were winners over Renwick veterans led by 67 from Jordan Marsh in their total of 150, Jamie Norton 3-25. Adam Balasoglou made 34 and Justin Phillips took 2-22 as the Veterans finished 17 short. Carley Englefield top scored with 28 in the Boundary Breakers score of 94 which proved no problem for Wairau Warriors, Josh Sim (41) and Andrew Wheeler (50).

Top performers in 1st round of 3rd grade T20 included Dave Kennedy (36), Oli Kennedy (41), Dane Winstanley (31), Sinclair Hill (48no), Hayden McWilliam (54no).

In WK Junior 4th grade last Saturday standout performances included: Pippa Yuen (31), Jayden Mitchell (3-25), Harry Mckendry (2-9), Tamati de Wildt (23 & 2-18), Reon Holdaway (23 & 2-14), Vespa Duncan (3-10), Natalie Ellin (2-26), Harry MacNeill (41), Billy Hurren (32 & 3-22), Finn Ashworth (2-1) and George Wilson (4-30 including a hat-trick).