Restricted fire season declared for Marlborough

Marlborough’s Rārangi Beach, on a stunner of a day in early December. The weather has been good for swimming – but not so much for bonfires.

Marlborough has entered a restricted fire season, while a hotspot grows in the Sounds.

The restriction, starting on Thursday at 8am, has come in much earlier than last summer’s restricted fire season, which followed a comparably wet end to the year, coming in on January 16, 2023. The summer before, the change from open to restricted was on December 22, 2021.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Nelson Marlborough manager Grant Haywood said a wet spring and the start of summer had resulted in a lot of vegetation growth throughout Marlborough.

"While there is still some green vegetation throughout the district, it only takes a few hot and windy days to quickly dry this out and create a fast-moving fire,” Haywood said.

The restricted fire season meant anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire would need to apply for and obtain a permit via the website www.checkitsalright.nz.

"A range of activities such as barbecuing and cultural cooking are still allowed during a restricted fire season,” Haywood said.

"You can find all the information you need about what you can and can’t do at www.checkitsalright.nz."

All Department of Conservation land was in a year-round restricted fire season.

Information on local fire danger was also easily accessible via the MetService website.

"Even if you have a permit, we would expect anyone planning on lighting a fire to check the conditions, and hold off lighting, especially if it is windy and hot," Haywood said.

STUFF Raging Australian bushfires, Arctic “zombie fires”. Climate change can make wildfires more intense. This is how.

"We know a substantial number of people will still be visiting the area over summer and we want to reduce the risk of fires as much as possible."

The New Zealand Drought Index map showed abnormally dry conditions in parts of Marlborough earlier this month.

Despite small amounts of rain in the first week of December, Niwa had declared a hotspot for the Marlborough Sounds, which meant soils were severely drier than normal, and the hotspot was likely to persist. By Niwa’s calculations the Marlborough Sounds had some of the driest soils in the South Island, along with western Fiordland.