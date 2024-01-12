Truck fire extinguished on State Highway 1 north of Kaikōura

Vegetation on the side of road catches fire as a truck and trailer burns on State Highway 1.

A freight truck that caught on fire in Clarence, north of Kaikōura, on Friday afternoon has been extinguished and the highway has reopened under traffic control.

The truck was on State Highway 1 when it burst into flames, sending black smoke billowing over the coast and stopping traffic in either direction.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews from Kaikōura and Seddon responded about 1.50pm. Crews from Cheviot were stood down.

Peter McKellar/Supplied Plumes of smoke could be seen dotted along State Highway 1 where the truck had set fire to the roadside.

State Highway 1 was closed while emergency services attended the fire, on the highway between Kaikōura and Marlborough.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the truck was extinguished about 30 minutes after fire crews arrived. By 3.20pm, two appliances and a tanker remained on scene to dampen down what remained of the truck.

Crews also extinguished a number of small vegetation fires in the area, believed to have been caused by the truck fire.

SUPPLIED Aerial footage shows a truck and trailer consumed in flames on State Highway 1 between Blenheim and Kaikoura.

The cause of the truck fire had not yet been indicated but no fire investigators had been called, the spokesperson said.

Nobody had to be removed from the truck, and nobody was injured, they said.

A police spokesperson said about 5.30pm that the highway had reopened under traffic control. Motorists should still expect delays, they said.

supplied The truck fire has blocked traffic on State Highway 1.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they had not been called to the incident.

The Main South Line railway was located near the stretch of highway, but a KiwiRail spokesperson said they had not experienced any disruptions due to the fire.