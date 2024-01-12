Truck on fire blocks State Highway 1 north of Kaikōura

Aerial footage shows a truck and trailer consumed in flames on State Highway 1 between Blenheim and Kaikoura.

Fire crews are responding to a truck that has caught fire on State Highway 1 in Clarence, north of Kaikōura.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed the truck was located on the highway.

Units from Kaikōura, Cheviot and Seddon stations were attending, they said.

supplied The truck fire has blocked traffic on State Highway 1.

Aerial footage of the fire showed the truck consumed in flames, with black smoke billowing over a stretch of the highway near the coastline, with traffic backed up on either side.

State Highway 1 was closed while emergency services attended the fire, north of Kaikōura, a statement from police said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, seek alternate routes and expect delays.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they had not been called to the incident.

The Main South Line railway was located near the stretch of highway, but a KiwiRail spokesperson said they had not experienced any disruptions due to the fire.