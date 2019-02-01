January 'hottest month' on record but farmers say growing season 'extraordinary'

Sheep conception rates were expected to be high this year.

January in Marlborough has matched the record for the region's hottest month since records began in 1932.

The month also smashed the record for days above 30C, with 10 sweltering days compared to the previous record of six in 1990.

But hotter days and cooler nights saw the month tie with January 2018 and February 1998 for the title of 'hottest ever month' in Marlborough with the mean temperature of 20.7 degrees Celsius, Plant and Food Research scientist Rob Agnew said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Flaxbourne farmer Kevin Loe is happy with a bumper 2019 summer.

But, despite soaring temperatures, Flaxbourne farmer Kevin Loe said they had had an "exceptional" growing year with more feed at this time of the year than in recent memory.

"It's getting dry now but we haven't got the heat that Blenheim has been getting," Loe said.

SUPPLIED February to April 2019 temperatures are forecast to be above average for all regions of New Zealand.

The beef and sheep farmer said stock was doing well, with more feed at this time of year than any time he could remember.

"We still have some hay to make which is rare after Christmas."

Federated Farmers Marlborough provincial president Phillip Neal said a great spring had filled Marlborough farmers dams and he didn't know of any farmers who were worried about the recent high temperatures.

SUPPLIED February to April rainfall is likely to be normal or above normal in the north of the North Island and west of the South Island. Near normal rainfall is most likely for all remaining regions of New Zealand.

"There's plenty of hay and plenty of silage," he said.

"It's deteriorating now but farmers are pretty happy. They'd rather the heat than cold."

The hot, sunny weather was great for crops like corn and grapes and Marlborough farmers planned for the dry, Neal said.

"A high 90 per cent of farmers have contingency plans for water.

"Rai Valley is dry, dairy farmers will be the most affected by the dry but sheep farms are normal. It might turn into a drought, but it's nowhere near that yet."

Neal said sheep conception rates would be "right up there" with ewes in good condition due to high levels of feed.

On Thursday 30 irrigators with class B consents on the Waihopai River were directed to stop taking water after river bed changes affected Council's flow measurements, dropping the river's flow below the minimum threshold for surface water takes.

The Wairau and Omaka rivers were also shut to class B consent irrigators and Rai River was not available for class A consent holders.

The January 2019 mean maximum of 26.8C was now by far the hottest on record but the night time temperatures were 1.5C cooler than last year, Agnew said.

The highest maximum temperature of 35C was recorded on January 28. This is now the third hottest day on record for Blenheim.

The hottest day on record was January 11, 1979, with 36C and the second hottest was February 8, 1973, with 35.6C.

A weather station on a vineyard at Rarangi operated by Plant & Food Research recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5C on January 28.

317.9 sunshine hours was recorded for January in Marlborough, the second highest January on record since 1930 – but that still was not enough to break Richmond's dominance of the title with an unconfirmed total of 364.3 sunshine hours.

There was only 3.3mm of rainfall last month, compared to 80.4mm January 2018.