Howzat for a successful women's cricket festival in Blenheim

The weather was perfect for this summer's Churchill Private Hospital Women's cricket festival day last Sunday.

We had 10 teams involving 65 players and even more supporters enjoying some great cricket action. Judging by the cheers and laughter ringing out across Horton Park everyone had a fantastic time which was echoed in the feedback we received afterwards.

While participation and "giving cricket a try" were the main themes of the day we can report that the Pino Balls were the competition winners, Courtney Bowen was judged player of the day, Dani Mete won the award for biggest hitter and Kerryn Wood the award for best catch.

A huge thank you to our sponsors and supporters Churchill Private Hospital, Mitchell Sports, Two Rivers Wines, No4 Boutique, Raupo, Blenheim New World, CD and NZ Cricket who each contributed a range of spot prizes. The festival will certainly be returning next summer!

In SBS Bank 2nd grade challenge cup Wairau Valley maintained its 100 per cent record with a 27 run win over Renwick. Joel and Luke Pannell continued their impressive recent form by each scoring half centuries while Tom Sloan struck 45 from 34 balls to push Valley through to 222 for 5 from its 40 overs.

Mark Zillwood (70) and Kirk Nicholas (36) kept Renwick in the hunt but Tom Sloan completed a fine all round performance claiming 3-40 to ensure the win.

The two teams meet again this Saturday in the Challenge cup final on the main Horton Park ground starting at 12.30pm.

On Sunday we have selected two primary school development teams to play their Nelson counterparts at Horton Park from 10.30am while our U15 team travels to play Nelson at Greenmeadows.

Next Tuesday Bohally Intermediate takes on the Nelson school winner (TBC) at Bohally to decide which team moves to the next stage of the NZC Intermediate Schools Cup (Boys) competition. In the NZC Girls Shield competition Renwick takes on Waimea Intermediate at Renwick Domain to find their winner. Best wishes to both teams.

The Marlborough Senior rep team wrapped up its season with a disappointing loss to Nelson in the Newman Shield on March 8 although there was an impressive performance on debut from young Wairau opening bowler Cameron Collins who claimed 4-32 from 8 overs.

The team can reflect on a strong season that saw them claim the CD Cave Cup and make the Zone 3 final as unbeaten group winners.

Prabodha Arthavidu led the run scoring with 383 followed by Ma'ara Ave (291) and Harry MacDonald (286). Nick Weaver led the bowling attach impressively with 33 wickets at an average of 15.52. Weaver and Sam Boyce each had 2 sets of 5 wicket hauls but there were no centuries recorded this summer, the best being Ave's 92 against Taranaki.

Our annual awards evening has been postponed until later in the year and will now be held as a pre-cursor to the new season.