Parents' concerns grow as schools shut down

Young Marlburians, from left, Sophie Parish, Ella Parish, Marlie Parish and Maximus Parish are gearing up for home schooling.

Parents in Marlborough are concerned about their children's future as schools across the country shut down.

Mother of two Anu Joshi said she had been anxiously preparing for a lock down since last week as the number of Covid-19 patients grew in the country.

She said she chose not to send her two children, son Bhavya, 9, and daughter Palak, 8 to school on Monday, a day when the Prime Minister announced the closure.

"I have been anticipating the lockdown since last week," she said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: 37 schools closing in Marlborough

* Coronavirus: Online learning not possible for 100,000 kids

* Schools could run online lessons if forced to close over Coronavirus



"Although it's a worldwide pandemic, we didn't think it was going to lock us down here in New Zealand - but now we are very worried."

"Since my children haven't been to school for a few days now, even staying home and doing nothing has made them tired and it's a worry how they will cope for another next four weeks," Joshi said.

Both of her children go to Whitney Street School in Blenheim.

The school has been emailing her with online learning materials every day but teaching such young children with no teaching experience is too difficult, she said.

"Both my children need supervision; although my son is okay to learn on his own, my daughter is bit too young, she needs my constant supervision.

"They love their teachers and they miss the school activity.

"Studying online is very difficult, because we can't teach them like the way teachers do, for us even sitting with them for 30 minutes, trying to teach is difficult," she said.

Supplied Whitney Street School students Bhavya Joshi, 9, and his sister Palak, 8, during more settled times.

An essential worker, Sue Parish who has four children, said that she was well prepared to have her children home for four weeks.

"They all came with homeworks, the older children have online learning and they have all shown me what to do and the school was prepared very well for lockdown preparation, she said.

"We have a laptop and my younger son was given a Chromebook by the school," she said.

Since Parish is an essential worker, she said she is fortunate that she can work from home, although if she is required to go to work, she has help available at home in the form of her husband and parents.