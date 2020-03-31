Mauled little blue penguin Penny tastes freedom before lockdown

A little blue penguin mauled by a dog made it back into the wild hours before the national coronavirus lockdown.

After spending 23 days recovering at Picton's EcoWorld their "most challenging" patient was released last Wednesday.

Penny the little blue penguin had been attacked by a dog at Ngakuta Bay in Queen Charlotte Sound and was bought to Picton Veterinary Clinic at the beginning of March. The dog killed another penguin, Penny's partner, but the dog's owner brought the injured bird in for treatment.

Picton Veterinary Clinic owner and doctor Christine MacKenzie performed a lengthy surgery on the heavily injured penguin and was pleased with the result.

"There were about four puncture holes and a rip, and it was bleeding quite heavily, it was pretty bad. The wound was pretty big, about an inch cut, skin had been pulled off the body and I managed to stitch it.

supplied Penny, the little blue penguin, tastes freedom near Picton after recovering from a dog attack.

Penny was struggling to breathe and was vomiting for the first 24 hours but after being on an incubator for two days she started improving.

EcoWorld director John Reuhman said Penny had been one of their most challenging rehabs.

"We are very grateful the dog owner thought to bring the injured penguin immediately in for our attention, giving the best possible chance of a successful outcome," he said.

EcoWorld is an essential business during the Covert-19 alert level 4 and may be able to attend to sick or injured little blue penguins on a case by case scenario. Contact EcoWorld Aquarium or your local DOC office for further inquiries.