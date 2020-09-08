Former meth lab buildings on Blenheim property to be demolished

Testing shows the former timber treatment plant on Warwick St is contaminated with methamphetamine.

Owners of a Blenheim property must decontaminate or demolish buildings from a former timber treatment plant, after testing shows methamphetamine contamination.

A clandestine methamphetamine lab was operating at the Warwick St property last year, and testing of the building last month found parts of the building were contaminated.

According to national standards, if the level of methamphetamine is above 1.5 micrograms per 100 square centimetres, the property must be vacated and decontaminated to below that level, or demolished.

Marlborough District Council issued a “closing order” last week, which prohibited occupation in contaminated parts of the building from September 26.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF A “closing order” has been issued which prohibits occupation of some parts of the building.

They were required to give a minimum of 21 days for the order to come into place.

A council spokesman said the owner was seeking to demolish the buildings.

“Council’s view is that there is no required timeframe for this to take place as the buildings are not a risk to human health while they are unoccupied.”

Council declared the Warwick St property “hazardous” after police found a clandestine meth lab operating within the main building in December 2019.

The closing order replaced a cleansing order, which was issued to owners, with a requirement to test and decontaminate the building by May 1. This was extended to September 1.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Stuff Police during a raid of the property in September 2018.

The closing order would stay in place until the buildings were demolished, or remediated and retested, showing levels below the standard limits.

One neighbour, who last year described living near the property as a “nightmare”, said demolishing the building had “been on cards for years”, but nothing had ever happened.

Another neighbour said she was “absolutely thrilled” to hear the buildings were getting knocked down, but would try not to get her hopes up.

She said the past couple of years living near the property had been “frightening”, and the stress of police visits and illegal activity had affected her mental health.

The owners were approached for comment.

Panel beater Jacob Daniel Martin, 30, was arrested following the raid and later pleaded not guilty to drug charges including possession of meth, and materials which could be used to manufacture illicit drugs.

His next appearance at the Blenheim District Court is on September 16.