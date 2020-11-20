New Zealand Wine Centre construction in Blenheim 'weeks away'

An image of the first stage of the New Zealand Wine Centre which will be built at the Blenheim NMIT campus.

Construction of the New Zealand Wine Centre is weeks away from starting, and it's hoped to be completed by the end of next year.

Funding for Te Whare ā Waina Aotearoa/the New Zealand Wine Centre, to be based at Blenheim's NMIT campus was first announced in July.

The aim is to create an integrated wine research centre, working alongside the likes of the Bragato Research Institute which opened in February, as well as existing Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology and Marlborough Research Centre facilities.

Marlborough Research Centre (MRC) chief executive Gerald Hope said they had “wasted no time” since the July announcement.

He said the new development was another pivotal point in the 36-year history of the Marlborough Research Centre.

“We are transforming the working environment at the Budge Street campus with a clear intention of setting up Marlborough as the recognised research base for the New Zealand wine sector,” Hope said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough Research Centre chief executive Gerald Hope speaks at the funding announcement for the New Zealand Wine Centre in July.

“It’s all about integrated learning, building a stimulating and innovative work place, growing and protecting the industry through research and innovation and growing skills to serve the industry.”

Stage one of the New Zealand Wine Centre will have offices, meeting rooms and a co-shared space for wine research institutions and the wine industry.

Stage two, which will also get underway early next year, will see the existing NMIT entrance redeveloped to provide a gateway into the new site.

Within the next 18 months, accommodation will be added to encourage national and international research and student visitors on sabbatical or research exchange.

The contract for construction was awarded to Evan Jones Construction, providing work for 15 local staff, as well as subcontractors.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Stuff The New Zealand Wine Centre would be based at Blenheim's NMIT campus.

NMIT Marlborough director Carole Crawford said one temporary building on the Budge St campus had already been moved and the exteriors of two major blocks had been repainted with further upgrades to learning spaces planned for the development.

“We can already see enrolments building – it’s going to be increasingly exciting to be on the Blenheim campus whether as a student, researcher or industry representative,” Crawford said.

The Marlborough Research Centre received $3.79 million through the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) in July to build the New Zealand Wine Centre.

The research centre will put $3.79m towards the centre, with $2.8m coming from a bank loan. The Marlborough District Council will act as guarantor for the bank loan.