Māori Battalion pou whenua repaired after young culprit's honesty

Tūmatauenga, the atua (god) of war, has his hand back thanks to the honesty of the young culprit.

A new foreshore pou whenua damaged shortly after being unveiled has been repaired after the young person responsible owned up.

The pou was carved to memorialise the sacrifices of the 28th Māori Battalion’s D Company during World War II, and was unveiled by the Te Tauihu committee in front of the Picton War Memorial on November 7.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The pou whenua was unveiled on the Waitohi Picton foreshore with a dawn blessing on November 7.

But the pou was damaged about a week later, after the hand of Tūmatauenga, atua (god) of war, was broken off and missing.

People from nearby businesses expressed their disappointment, saying they guessed it was accidental because feedback about the work had been very positive.

One of the carvers, Ronald Petley, said it was disappointing but not uncommon, for carvings with pieces that stuck out. He said he hoped the hand could be replaced and perhaps strengthened.

The four-sided pou, also carved by Hayden Parata-Ryland, Syd Eru and master carver John Mutu, featured Te Ātiawa leaders Tohu Kākahi, Te Whiti-o-Rongomai, Ropoama Te One and Te Manu Toheroa.

Ropoama Te One was Te Ātiawa chief in 1850, when the New Zealand Government purchased Waitohi and the tribe was relocated to Waikawa.

Scott Hammond/Stuff About a week after the pou whenua was unveiled, the hand had been broken off.

Police confirmed they were investigating the damage, having received a report about it on November 16.

A few weeks later, the hand reappeared, fixed back onto the pou whenua.

A police spokeswoman confirmed this week the hand had been repaired after the young person responsible for the damage came forward to police and admitted breaking the hand. It was accidental, he told police.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF From the right angle, Tūmatauenga’s hand reaches out for the flagpole, as pictured the morning of its unveiling.

Police decided not to lay charges, the spokeswoman said.

Instead, a hui was arranged between the young person, and people who were with him at the time of the damage, and local iwi and representatives of the 28th Māori Battalion, she said.

The 28th Māori Battalion was one of the most celebrated and decorated units in the New Zealand forces by the time World War II ended. D Company was made up of men from South Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, and the whole of the South Island.

Names of the fallen soldiers are listed and placed on the concrete base of the pou.