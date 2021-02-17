Wedding guests kayak to boat crash in Sounds, use paddle boards as stretchers

Groomsman Jason McMillan pictured on the road with blood on his clothes, as the two boaties are treated by ambulance staff.

A wedding party at a Marlborough Sounds resort rescued two men injured in a boat crash at the weekend, using kayaks to reach the sinking boat.

Bride Robyn McLaughlin​, of Wellington, said her bridal party had “just put their face masks on” when they heard a loud bang near The Portage Hotel in the Kenepuru Sound, about 11pm on Friday.

“We had heard the boat start up in the bay, and I remember thinking, ‘I hope that’s not the boys, at that time of night’. And then we heard the crash,” she said.

Supplied A boat bears the marks of a collision, pictured the next day after being towed ashore in the Marlborough Sounds.

The bridal party, the groomsmen and guests came streaming out of the resort, running down to the bay.

There happened to be two quick-thinking fishermen among them; Ivan Whewell and Jason McMillan.

“We hadn't heard the crash, I guess the girls were being quieter than we were. But we heard the boat revving away in the quiet little bay, the motor going uncontrollably, and I thought, ‘that’s not good’ ... that’s a clear indicator they needed help,” McMillan said.

Supplied The wedding guests were staying at The Portage Hotel, a beachside resort in the Kenepuru Sound.

“So me and Ivan broke into the boat shed, grabbed some kayaks and life jackets, and paddled out there.”

Another guest, Pete Butler​, ran down the road to get closer to the crash site, and scrambled down the bank using the light on his cellphone, putting it in his mouth to swim to the boat.

“We jumped in the boat, and we looked at the two guys on the floor and thought ‘this is bad’ ... the boat was going full tilt, there was smoke everywhere. That’s the most scared I was the whole night,” McMillan said.

“We were able to stop the engine, and the guys were breathing and responding, but they were banged up real bad. There was one guy who wanted to get up, but I said to him, ‘you’ve got a real bad head injury, you could have a broken back, don’t move’. So we just stayed with those guys, we didn't know how seriously they were hurt.”

The men were not wedding guests, but McMillan thought they had been visiting the resort before leaving in the boat.

Whewell called emergency services while Butler and McMillan tried to check the men over and make them comfortable. They were covered with stroke oil and petrol. McMillan used his shirt to stop one man’s head injury bleeding, and the smell of petrol was so strong it was making him dizzy, he said.

“But the boat was sinking, not a huge amount, but it was taking on water.

“A local boatman then came over with his little five horsepower dinghy ... we decided to tow the sinking boat over to the jetty where the whole wedding party were standing.”

Supplied The retrieved boat, dragged ashore, pictured the next morning.

They used the resort’s paddle boards to transport the men from the boat to the jetty, where a paramedic among the wedding guests was able to monitor the men.

“We were all trying not to panic, but the helicopters took ages, it felt like forever. We just kept them warm, kept them awake,” McMillan said.

“Everyone at the wedding was involved in some way ... there were some very brave actions that night.”

A St John ambulance arrived, followed by two helicopters, one landing on the road and one on the grassy foreshore, before transporting the men to Wellington Hospital about 12.30am.

Police also attended, but were not investigating further, a spokeswoman said.

Maritime New Zealand deputy compliance manager Alan Drake​ confirmed the organisation was investigating the incident, but could not say much more at this early stage.

“Maritime NZ will interview the people involved to establish what happened. We will assess the information gathered and make decisions based on that.”

Marlborough Harbourmaster Luke Grogan​ said boaties should remember to take extra precautions when navigating at night, such as using navigation lights and operating at a safe speed so there was time to respond to surprises.

A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesman said the men were still at Wellington Hospital on Tuesday, but were both in a stable condition. One of the men was in intensive care.

The couple still managed to tie the knot the next day, at the beach they fell in love with a year earlier while camping in the Marlborough Sounds.

Most people had “about an hour’s sleep”, with extensive wedding preparations planned for the bridal party that morning.

Supplied James McLaughlin, left, married Robyn Fraser on the beach at Kenepuru Sound in Marlborough at the weekend.

Groom James McLaughlin​ said the ceremony happened on the grassy foreshore in about the same spot where one of the helicopters landed just hours earlier.

“We were so concerned about the guys, it was a scary thing to happen, and we wondered how we could have a big happy wedding when these guys had just been injured,” McLaughlin said.

“We were just lucky that in the wedding party we had a nurse, a paramedic and an ex-cop, who all helped us make decisions about how to care for them.

“I just thought it was amazing how everyone had chipped in to help that night. When we had the bouquet throw, the ladies all said there were plenty of heroes there to marry.”

The newlyweds were on a “mini tiki-tour” honeymoon around the South Island, stopping in Hanmer Springs on Monday night, Twizel on Tuesday night and had a “very cool” overnight stay planned at Doubtful Sound in Fiordland.