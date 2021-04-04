Big bird saved by amazing community team effort

A juvenile Gibson’s Albatross named Rosa has had one very lucky rescue, rehabilitation and release experience. She landed on the bow of the Picton based fishing vessel Santa Rosa and was released three weeks later near Kaikōura.

An underweight juvenile Gibson’s Albatross had a lucky rescue, rehabilitation and release experience, after she landed on the Picton-based fishing vessel Santa Rosa off the West Coast.

Santa Rosa skipper Matthew Collett realised the albatross was not well and advised the Department of Conservation. Two days later the bird arrived in Picton and was transported by DOC to the EcoWorld Aquarium & Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

Affectionately named Rosa, the bird was assessed by Blenheim-based Mike Bell of Wildlife Management International.

“She was obviously very lethargic and weighed only 4.9kg when she should be at about 7kg in weight,” Bell said.

READ MORE:

* Antipodean wandering albatross at risk of extinction - scientists

* Plastic poses biggest threat to seabirds in NZ waters, where more breed than elsewhere



The Wildlife Management International team then assisted EcoWorld’s staff to rehabilitate Rosa up to a healthy weight.

Supplied Ecoworld biologist Sarah Nooy with Rosa, the juvenile Gibson’s Albatross who was the recipient of some Marlborough hospitality by helping it recover from severe fatigue.

Rosa is understood to be the biggest bird rehabbed at EcoWorld.

NZ King Salmon, Sanford and Henderson donated salmon and squid to help feed her.

After regaining sufficient weight, Rosa was released out at sea off the coast of Kaikōura, with local company Albatross Encounter Kaikōura providing one of their tour boats for the release.

Supplied/Nelson Mail A juvenile Gibson’s Albatross has just had one very lucky rescue, rehabilitation and release experience. Rosa landed on the bow of the Picton based fishing vessel Santa Rosa fishing off the West Coast. She was released three weeks later near Kaikōura.

“She spent a good amount of time bathing before swimming off. Here’s hoping we get a band re-sighting at her breeding colony in years to come, but she has a long way to go still facing a myriad of threats out at sea,” Bell said.