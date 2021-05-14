Marlborough's 'notorious' town centre tiles claim another slip victim

Picton retiree Ralph Martin worries about other residents after his fall on Picton's slippery tiles.

A rugby fan who injured himself near Picton’s new library has joined calls to replace slippery tiles in Marlborough’s town centres.

Ralph Martin, 65, was on his way down to the Thirsty Pig to watch the Super Rugby Aotearoa final when he slipped on High St and banged his knee, about 7pm on Saturday.

“I landed on my knee and I almost went over, but I caught myself in time,” Martin said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Picton retiree Ralph Martin is worried about other people injuring themselves on the town’s slippery tiles.

“There was a little bit of blood, but it was the impact that really hurt.”

However, with the help of two friends, Martin managed to limp all the way to the pub to watch the game.

“The rugby was more important than my knee, besides I had five bucks on it,” he said.

“But it was pretty sore. And on the way home I walked on the road for safety, because I didn’t want to walk on the tiles in the rain.”

Stuff Slippery tiles near the Blenheim library, pictured after rain on July 20, 2018.

The fall happened on new tiles just south of the new Picton Library and Service Centre, Waitohi Whare Mātauranga. They were a wide stone or granite tile, different to the older tiles closer to the foreshore.

Martin’s knee was sore four days later, and he lost his $5 after the Chiefs lost the final. But it was other pedestrians he was most concerned about, he said.

“It's ridiculous in a town with so many older people. I’m 65, and I’m fit enough, but there’s people that might really hurt themselves on those tiles.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Piwaka Lodge and Backpackers owner Nicci Fitzgerald says she has seen a few slips herself on Picton’s High St.

Piwaka Lodge & Backpackers owner Nicci Fitzgerald said she had personally seen at least three people slip outside her High St lodge, and her cleaner was often reporting slips on the tiles.

“They are horrendous, they’re notorious. Everyone in town knows they need to be careful, or they will slip over. They’ve been a problem ever since they were put in, we’ve all had a gutsful of them. Ralph is not the first, and he won’t be the last.”

John Bisset/Stuff Timaru's slippery tiles also remain under the microscope, despite half a dozen complaints in the last few years.

Slippery tiles have been a problem in other towns. Timaru District Council’s current mayor campaigned with a promise to solve the issue, but six complaints have been filed since he was elected.

Wellington’s Te Aro Park’s late 90s redesign quadrupled in cost due to an artist’s handcrafted tiles being too slippery, and a 1991 redesign of Christchurch’s Cathedral Square included granite pavers that proved too slippery. Tūākau residents started a petition in 2018 to fix a slippery main street that gained hundreds of signatures.

The Marlborough District Council scuffed up Blenheim’s tiles in 2019 to make them “slip resistant” following reports of injuries with an acid-etching system to break down the glaze, a treatment expected to last for five years.

Supplied A crowd celebrates a revamped Pt Chevalier Plaza in Auckland, including the removal of slippery tiles, in 2016.

Marlborough Express receptionist Sandie Wooster slipped on Blenheim’s tiles two weeks before Christmas last year, on a patch that appeared to be greasy, possibly with oil.

The slip fractured her arm and her pelvis in three places, with Wooster forced to cancel Christmas plans and remain bedridden.

Marlborough Roads manager Steve Murrin said he was not aware of any complaints since Wooster’s fall, and encouraged people to report incidents by calling Marlborough Roads.

SUPPLIED Receptionist Sandie Wooster had persistent bruising to her arm after it was fractured in a fall on central Blenheim tiles.

The older tiles on Picton’s High St and London Quay were also acid-washed. However, his team was concerned about the new tiles around the Picton library, Murrin said.

“We are having trouble with them ... they were meant to meet slip requirements, but I understand there are some of them that don’t. So we are doing some work to test that, to see if they need to be resurfaced or we may have to replace them.”

Murrin said similar tiles were installed in many town centres around the country in the 1990s, before there was a slip standard. “It’s quite a big problem around the country.” He was in touch with the Timaru District Council about problems.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A woman with a walking stick on Queen St in central Blenheim, on the notoriously slippery tiles.

Murrin said he believed Blenheim and Picton’s tiles were laid between 1994 and 2006.

To remove them all would be cost-prohibitive, he said. “I would guess upwards of $200 per square metre.”

After three months off work, Wooster had returned to light duties but said many people had since told her about their own falls on slippery tiles, some causing serious injuries.

“I know older people who won't go into town when it rains ... Any shop-keeper will tell you about how many times they've had to call an ambulance for someone.

“I’ve heard about broken ankles, one lady said she was hospitalised for three days. I’ve had many, many people tell me how they’ve slipped.”