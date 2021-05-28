Two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Marlborough

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on State Highway 1 in Marlborough.

A crash is partly blocking the highway between Blenheim and Picton.

Police, St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were at the scene on State Highway 1 at Grovetown at 1.15pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved two vehicles and early reports suggested one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was also at the scene.

A diversion was in place for northbound traffic, but southbound traffic was flowing freely, the spokesperson said.

More to come.