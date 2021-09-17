Litter turtle promotes marine litter awareness

Marlborough Girls’ College students Sune van der Walt, left, Jhulianna Smith and Zoe Luffman have been involved in litter surveys at Long Island beaches.

Young marine conservationist Zoe Luffman​ is known for the beach clean-ups she has organised at her home beach Rarangi for the past seven years.

In 2019 though, the Marlborough Girls' College student tapped into a much bigger project as part of her Environmental Sustainability course, when she began a beach litter monitoring programme at Long Island in the Marlborough Sounds.

Long Island is the only marine reserve in the Marlborough Sounds, and as such, is uninhabited. Despite this, during Zoe's first survey trip to the island, a total of 188 litter items were collected.

This could be because Long Island is in the outer Sounds and has a lot of fishing boat traffic, or that strong winds and currents bring in rubbish that was in the Cook Strait or the Inner Sounds, she reasoned.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Jhulianna, left, and Sune, with the turtle sculpture they created out of litter collected on Long Island.

While the bulk of the 12.5kg of litter collected on that first trip was made up of treated wood, items included a large amount of plastics and a number of shotgun shells.

Several more trips have been made since, and while Zoe has moved on to another marine-based project for her studies, her mantle has been picked up by two fellow students, who will continue the litter monitoring project.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Girls College students collect scientific data for Sustainable Coastlines Litter Intelligence. A turtle was sculpted with litter collected. (L-R) Sune van der Walt, Jhulianna Smith, Melynda Bentley (Teacher) and Zoe Luffman.

Prior to recent Covid restrictions, Sune van der Walt​ and Jhulianna Smith​ made a trip to the island, where they were surprised to find “a lot more [litter] than we thought!”

The surveys involve collecting all litter in a 100m x10m transect along the high tide line. This is then sorted, weighed and recorded in the litter intelligence database, where the data is available to scientists and other organisations.

The data is collected at the highest standard of scientific rigour, meets Statistics New Zealand's tier 1 statistical requirements and is used by the Ministry for the Environment in their marine domain reporting.

Rather than simply disposing of the litter they collected, Sune and Jhulianna decided they wanted to do something with it to promote awareness.

“A way to do that was to make a sculpture for others to see how much rubbish is getting to a little island in the middle of the Marlborough Sounds,” Jhulianna said.

“We chose to make a turtle because they are recognised as being more affected by litter in the ocean than other marine animals,” she said.

What was the most interesting thing they picked up out on the island? “A comb!” Sune said. This was incorporated into the sculpture combing through strands of rope 'hair', “even though turtles don't have hair!” she laughed.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF A comb was the most interesting piece of litter collected on Long Island. This was incorporated into a turtle sculpture, “even though turtles don’t have hair!”

Teacher Melynda Bentley​ said they had received support for the project from Marlborough District Council, the Department of Conservation, the harbourmaster, marine farming association and other scientists and concerned parties.

Other colleges and community organisations in the region were also getting involved, and the plan was to take turns monitoring two separate transects at Long Island, she said.

“We plan to have four surveys per annum, which will provide really robust data,” she said.