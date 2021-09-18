Wharf worker error behind scrub fire near Picton

A scrub fire near Picton is believed to have been caused by a machine operator who struck a power cable.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the fire at Shakespeare Bay about 3.15pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson said when the Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived it appeared fallen power lines had sparked a fire. Scrub was burning between the bay and Queen Charlotte Drive, with some spot fires between Queen Charlotte Drive and Lagoon Rd.

The Rarangi and Koromiko fire brigades were also in attendance and were supported by a helicopter. The fire was under control by 5pm.

Port Marlborough chief executive Rhys Welbourn said a high stacker, used to stack logs at the industrial wharf, had struck an overhead power cable, which felled the live power line and sparked the fires.

The driver of the high stacker was unharmed, Welbourn said. The driver was employed by C3, a contractor who operated Port Marlborough’s logging yard.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Waimahara Wharf at Shakespeare Bay, near Picton. (File photo)

Marlborough Lines had been able to disconnect the power while fire crews worked and the scene was secured, he said. The ferry terminal was running without disruption on a back-up power supply.

A Marlborough Lines alert showed an “unplanned outage” affecting the power supply in the Picton and Shakespeare Bay area, with 275 customers affected, but 235 of those had power restored by 5.30pm.