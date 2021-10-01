Generation Y-ine: Walking the talk of workplace mental health

Saphal Acharya’s grandmother told him that sometimes a “small help” can make a person’s life easier.

“And that’s what I believe,” says the laboratory technician at Giesen Group in Marlborough, who has spent the past three years focussed on boosting the mental health of everyone he works with.

It’s about making sure everyone is safe, he says. “And at the end of the day, we will all be able to go home happy.”

Saphal has launched an array of initiatives as the health and safety representative at Giesen, including staff videos to the theme of Friends, a ‘Park Day’ focussed on mental health, photo diaries on the theme of wellness, and the introduction of ‘walk and talk’ at the winery.

READ MORE:

* Still stigma in workplace around mental illness, but improving says Chamber of Commerce

* Employee mental well-being crucial for business health

* Focus on the benefits of giving for Mental Health Awareness week

* Promoting wellbeing in the workplace



The success of those projects has seen him selected as a finalist in the Employee of the Year category of the inaugural New Zealand HeadFit Awards, recognising an individual staff member who has “gone above and beyond” to help improve mental health within the workplace.

“Saphal has consistently used his skills in media to promote, educate, and inspire those around him to look after their mental health,” said Giesen Group senior health and safety advisor Amy Richards in the awards entry.

“His passion to support those around him and to encourage and support others deserves recognition.”

Saphal grew up in Pokhara, Nepal, a city he describes as rich in culture and nature, with a strong family focus.

He was a radio presenter in the lakeside city at the foot of the Himalayas, on a show named Naya Jivan, meaning ‘new life’.

“The talk show worked with rehabilitated youth, and became a turning point in my radio career,” he says.

In 2014, aged 20, Saphal moved to Marlborough to study at the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, and in 2016 completed his course and joined Giesen as a cellar hand.

After two years, Saphal moved to the laboratory, and in 2019 took on the health and safety role in the company, alongside his full-time lab role.

Recognising that vintage and winter were the most pressured times in the winery, including for international cellar hands far from home, Saphal began with a staff introduction video to showcase a sense of belonging and inclusivity at Giesen.

He has grown the initiative each year, stretching his creative talents, getting to know the people he works with better, and helping forge a united front.

Saphal also took part in the Mental Health Awareness Week photo challenge, as well as an internal Giesen photo competition, taking daily photos and linking them to mental health, and instigated Park Day, to celebrate and explore the Mental Health Foundation’s five themes of wellbeing.

Saphal quite literally walks the talk of workplace wellness, having also kicked off a ‘walk and talk’ initiative, where he keeps an eye on staff and touches base if they seem down.

“If I notice someone not feeling well, I check on them,” he says.

He knows just how hard it can be to keep mentally well through tough times, having spent two days trying to get hold of his family following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Nepal in 2015, a year after he’d left home.

Now closed borders are another added stress on the wellbeing of Saphal and many others in Marlborough’s wine industry with family and friends abroad.

But he works to look to the positive side each day.

“One day everything will be fine again, and I’ll be able to see my family.”

Mental Health Awareness Week is September 27 to October 3.