Blenheim firefighter 'overjoyed' to secure MIQ spot to get home to son and family

The Verran family, Quinn, 10, Camille and Joel, 15, are thrilled that husband and father Yale Verran has secured a spot in MIQ to return home. Missing from the photo is daughter Ayden,13.

To celebrate his booking in a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility, Yale Verran went and had a feed of bacon and eggs.

Working nightshift as an emergency services officer in the gas industry on remote Barrow Island off the coast of Western Australia, this was the best celebration he could muster.

Verran was at the front of the queue when the lobby opened, and scored what may have been the first of the 3000 available spots.

“I was overjoyed, and feel so fortunate just to be able to come home,” Verran said, adding that the hardest part was feeling bad for those who missed out.

Supplied Yale Verran has landed a spot in MIQ to return from Barrow Island in Western Australia, where he works as an emergency services officer in the gas industry.

“I guess I was mentally preparing for the worst, thinking that I may have to stay here longer, which would have been tough,” he said.

It's been a harrowing time for the Blenheim man, leaving New Zealand while his eldest son Joel lay in Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland battling a mystery virus which left him in wracked in pain.

“He was a true champion throughout the whole ordeal,” Verran said. “I really can't express my admiration for how he coped.”

Supplied Champion swimmer Joel Verran, 15, missed competing in the national championships when a mystery virus kept him in hospital for three months.

Joel, 15, fell ill in March this year with what at first appeared to be the flu, but was admitted to hospital in early April when a burning hot nerve pain attacked his lower arms and legs.

His mother Camille said it had taken doctors “a long time to figure out what was wrong with him, because he wasn't presenting as any certain thing”.

“What they put it down to in the end was a virus. He had an excruciating, needley type of pain for a long time in his lower limbs. The only thing that held it at bay was copious amounts of morphine,” she said.

The virus attacked his bowel as well, causing diarrhoea and resulting in him losing 17 kilograms. “He couldn't walk, and could barely stand up,” Camille Verran said.

The mystery illness struck just two weeks before the champion swimmer was due to take part in the swimming nationals in Wellington.

As the teenager lay in Wairau Hospital, in Blenheim, his worried parents took turns at his bedside. “I did the day shift, and then Yale would go in and sleep with Joel at night,” Camille said.

After six weeks in Wairau Hospital, Joel was transferred to the Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland, where he spent another six weeks. His father accompanied him for the first week.

“I stayed back at home and got a lot of meals and things organised at home, and then Yale and I swapped out,” Camille said.

Supplied Yale Verran plans to swap his 20-year career in fire-fighting for a career, in Marlborough, in viticulture.

Two weeks later, as Joel still lay in Starship, Verran had to return to work in Western Australia, and the care of Joel's younger siblings, Ayden, 13, and Quinn, 10, was taken over by their two grandmothers.

The bubble to Australia had opened at this stage, and with Covid “paused” in New Zealand, Verran fully expected to be home in nine weeks.

Two days after he arrived, the borders slammed shut again, and shortly after, Delta arrived on New Zealand shores.

“It's been the strangest, craziest year imaginable, so when Yale got hold of me and said 'I've got it [the MIQ spot]!', we were really thankful and couldn't believe it,” Camille said.

Joel is coming off the last bit of long-term pain relief, has had no flares-ups, and is “almost back to normal”. He's back in the pool swimming five times a week, concentrating on getting back his fitness, and hoping to make the nationals next year.

Supplied Joel is back in the pool and training hard with the hopes of making it to the nationals next year.

For Verran, 20 years of fire-fighting – with much of the last nine years away from home – is coming to an end as he sets his sights on a new career in viticulture.

The couple own a harvester and have completed their second season of contract harvesting.

“I've just picked up a viticulture job with a local family who own vineyards. When I get home I'll be starting that job and learning the different skills needed to be in the vineyard,” he said.

“I'm just really happy to be able to come home and be back with the family and get into a new job and not worry about having to travel for the next while,” he said.