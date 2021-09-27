Chinese Language Week: It's more than just language

Dancers perform the culturally significant Lotus dance under the guidance of dance teacher Tina Chen. The dances were to have formed part of the Marlborough Chinese Language Week celebrations.

Opinion: Chinese calligraphy is not as easy as it looks!

The way you hold the brush, the amount of paint on the brush, the pressure you apply and the rhythm of the stroke are all very precise.

I imagine it would be very relaxing and satisfying though once you got the hang of it. It has a flow and rhythm, much like the beautiful Lotus dance the Chinese ladies perform.

I was privileged to experience both when the Chinese community in Blenheim invited me to join them in some of their activities on Saturday.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Reporter Helen Nickisson finds Chinese calligraphy isn’t as simple as it looks.

They had put in many hours of preparation, planning and practice for a big inaugural celebration of Chinese Language Week in the region.

Although they were unable to go ahead with festivities due to Covid restrictions, they wanted an opportunity to share some of their rich culture.

There is a great pride in the preservation of culture, tradition and language, and it's evident in the involvement of the entire community in the activities on offer.

They range in age from 5 to 86, Nelson-Marlborough Chinese Association president Xuemei Zhang told me, and every one of them is involved in some way.

Throughout almost all of these activities, I learn that symbolism is deeply-veined.

The Chinese characters I attempted to form are not just random strokes, calligraphy teacher Eva Au-Yeung tells me – each character carries a deep meaning.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Mei Zhang practices Chinese lettering at the Chinese writing club. Each character carries a deep meaning.

The graceful, flowing movements of the dancers have great significance too, as do their costumes.

The Lotus dance is a really traditional classical Chinese dance, dance instructor Tina Chen tells me. It comes from a poem describing the quaint, graceful beauty of the lotus flower.

The flower is significant in Chinese culture and symbolises purity of heart and mind, she explains.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Dancers demonstrate one of the performances they were to have done during Chinese Language Week celebrations. From left: Judy Young, Mandy Li, Lily Li, Lynn Liu, Yiluan Gao and Linlin Yang.

It is her hope that when the dance is watched it will promote a feeling of peace and positivity, particularly following the impact the virus has had on people's lives.

Unfortunately, due to lockdown, they were unable to practice their dragon dance the ladies tell me, which was to have been an important part of the planned celebration.

The dragon is an important symbol of Chinese culture, and the dragon dance is an ancient craft of the Chinese.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Teachers Chi Liang, lower left, and Lynn Liu, right, with a group of students who take a Chinese language class on Saturdays at Blenheim School.

The community hope that all the preparation, planning and rehearsal that has been put in can be transferred to a big celebration for new year.

The Nelson-Marlborough Chinese Association was established in September last year, and it has helped the community to connect and become more organised and more able to promote activities, Guan Wang told me. She was to have been a Master of Ceremonies for the celebration.

“We aim to help Chinese to get connected, find their interest and promote our culture among our second generation through Chinese language classes for kids, the dancing club for ladies, the calligraphy writing club, dragon dance team, and soccer and basketball teams,” she said.

Language doesn't only mean words, teacher Lynn Liu tells me when I visit the Chinese language class she runs on Saturdays at Blenheim School, but it's also about culture and nationality.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Despite having to cancel celebrations Enny Leong, left, Mandy Li, Xue Mei Zhang (president), Guan Wang and Jane Tan were still celebrating their language and culture.

While children attending language classes do learn Mandarin and Chinese writing, they are also instructed in the meaning of the characters, and the history and culture of China.

“We have all found a beautiful life here, but it's really far away from our homeland,” she said. “For some of the little ones who were born here, it's really difficult for them to express in Chinese, because everything around them is English.”

To learn more about the Chinese Association and their activities, contact Xuemei Zhang at 021 180 0768.