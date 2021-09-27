Trolley workers rewarded for hard work and 'no fuss' attitude in tough year

Blenheim man Wayne Carey, left, surprises Pak ‘n Save workers Wayne McCutcheon, centre, Cruz Tuhimata with his “act of kindness” in the car park on Monday.

When trolley workers Cruz Tuhimata and Wayne McCutcheon were called by their store manager on Monday morning, they thought they were in trouble. But quite the opposite was true.

Tuhimata, 28, and McCutcheon, 53, were about to get a well-earned pat on the back for all their hard work over lockdown.

The special ‘thank you’ was the brainchild of Blenheim man Wayne Carey, who just wanted a little recognition for supermarket staff. So he did it himself.

Carey even organised for Marlborough Mayor John Leggett and National MP Stuart Smith to be there on Monday, to hand out the certificates, and Subway vouchers.

Carey said he was doing his “act of kindness”, for all the trolley staff at Pak ‘n Save, because they had worked over two lockdowns in “all stresses and weather conditions, without making a fuss”.

“I wanted to do something kind for the community, we are a kind country. I love my community, and it was time to do something for it.

“I feel strongly that we all should be kind to one another, [and] it would make living here a better, safer place.”

Carey said he would like to see his trolley-worker gesture go national.

Scott Hammond/Stuff At the Pak ‘n Save trolley drop-off on Monday morning, from left, Wayne McCutcheon, Wayne Carey, Marlborough Mayor John Leggett, National MP Stuart Smith and Cruz Tuhimata.

Essential worker Tuhimata said he was humbled by the act of kindness.

“We are very blessed by the community support.

“Throughout lockdowns it has been difficult. The weather has been the hardest part, we've been out in the rain quite a lot, but we still have to do our job,” Tuhimata said.

Six employees looked after the 350 trolleys at Pak 'n Save in Blenheim.

McCutcheon got his job through CCS Disability Action four years ago, and he too appreciated the gesture.

“I find it hard working during lockdown, especially wearing a mask all day, every day,” McCutcheon said. “I will have my certificate framed and might hang it on my wall at home.”

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said there were a lot of people across the region who deserved recognition for their work during alert level 4.

Leggett said he was looking forward to moving to level 1.

“We are starting to move in that direction. There are some fairly encouraging signs coming out of the Auckland situation.

“Government is talking about a plan, and I am sure there are people working behind the scenes to try to make that happened,” he said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Pak ‘n Save check-out manager Aimee Turner, left, and store manager Jared Gray managed the supermarket team during alert level 4.

“I never thought in my 60-plus years that I would be walking around Marlborough with a mask on.

“It is a weird reality.”