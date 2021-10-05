Tom Murray: The Olympic gold medallist who took up rowing for his rugby

Marlborough Girls' College Year 13 student Maggie Lane takes in every word as Tom Murray shares stories of Tokyo, and what it took to get there.

In Tom Murray’s last year of high school, Olympic gold medallist Joseph Sullivan came to Marlborough Boys’ College having won the men’s rowing double scull in 2012.

“I remember what that gold medal did for me back at school. If I can have a similar effect on just one other school kid, then it’s [all] worth it,” Murray said.

On Tuesday, it had come full circle. Murray was at Marlborough Boys’ College for the community to celebrate his success, after he won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s rowing eight.

The win was the first Olympic gold for New Zealand in the men’s eight since 1972.

READ MORE:

* Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist coxswain Caleb Shepherd retires

* Tokyo Olympics: Rower 'quietly confident' in build up to claiming gold

* Schoolboys win gold and take national title at rowing championships



Marlborough Mayor John Leggett hosted a civic ceremony for Murray in the school hall, with many of the region’s young rowers keen to meet, and chat to, their newest Olympic hero.

They even got to try on the gold medal.

SCOTT HAMMOND/ Stuff.co.nz Tom Murray's family and friends in Marlborough celebrate the New Zealand men's rowing eight winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Murray said at the event, where he received a Certificate of Recognition, he only took up rowing because he thought it would help with his rugby.

“My first year of rowing, ended up being my last year of rugby,” he said.

“Rowing, it totally controlled my life from then on, I was training before school, as well as after school.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Murray’s Olympic gold medal was passed around the Marlborough Boys’ College hall on Tuesday.

“I used to have breakfast at nana and grandad's on my way to school from the river early in the morning. I would leave home in the dark in the morning, and arrive home after dark in the evening.

“They were a really important first few years.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Tom Murray with some Marlborough Boys’ College rowers.

Murray, who arrived back in Marlborough just over a week ago, said hearing how his success had impacted people was humbling.

“I haven’t been back in Blenheim for at least three years, maybe even five. I see my family more on the other side of the world, than I do in Blenheim,” he said.

“They have followed me across the world, before Covid. But to be able to be back to share this with them, it’s been pretty special.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express Murray, who arrived back in Blenheim about a week ago, says it has been humbling to see how his success has impacted people.

He said he wanted to give a big “thank you” to the people, and businesses, of Blenheim that had supported him in the past.

“And not just for me, but the Blenheim businesses that have helped support sports teams in Blenheim for years. Sport isn’t something that Blenheim could do if it wasn’t for the support that we get from locals,” he said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said many Marlburians were thrilled watching Tom Murray’s gold-winning performance in the men’s eight final.

Leggett said it was an honour to gather to acknowledge Murray’s success.

“Race time, 5 minutes 25 seconds, preparation, a decade,” Leggett said.

“This morning we reflect on your incredible success as an athlete. As a world champion, and as an Olympic gold medallist.

“We all shared with great excitement watching your victory. I know fellow Marlburians were absolutely thrilled to see a Marlborough man on the top of the world nailing it, from repechage to gold medal.

“Your sporting accolades are impressive. Over the years there have been medals, great performances, and superb sportsmanship.”

Leggett said he had “no doubt” Murray had inspired young sports stars.

“You’ve come from small-town New Zealand, and achieved gold, what a great message.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Grandparents Barbara Murray and Fergus Murray watch as their grandson is presented with a Certificate of Recognition.

Marlborough Boys’ College principal John Kendal thanked Murray for coming back to the school to “inspire a future generation of rowers”.

“If you want to compete in a sport at a national level here at Marlborough Boys’, rowing is, probably, the way to do it,” Kendal said.

“I’m often asked by parents, how do I ensure my son stays on the right path, and part of that is being involved in sport. But I think our rowing, in terms of the discipline, the grind, keeping boys together in unity is something you [Tom] will attest to.”