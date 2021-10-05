The best white wine in NZ (under $25) is a chardonnay from SB country

te Pā chief winemaker Sam Bennett, left, and te Pā owner and founder Haysley MacDonald hand-picking during harvest.

A chardonnay from the sauvignon blanc capital of New Zealand is the country’s best white wine for under $25.

That’s according to the judges of the New World Wine Awards, who – to be fair – spent three days going over 1100 entries.

The New World Wine Awards announced its Top 50 winning wines on Monday, which included 19 Marlborough winners.

Champion Chardonnay and Champion White Wine of the Show went to te Pā.

te Pā marketing manager Mikela Dennison-Burgess said the New World Wine Awards, for bottles of wine under $25, were a fantastic driver of sales, given the medal-winning wines went into New World, and stores across New Zealand.

Supplied te Pā has won Champion Chardonnay and Champion White Wine of the Show at the New World Wine Awards.

“It all helps to create impact, excitement, and, of course, drive sales.

“Wine is meant to be enjoyed with the people we love, so we always aim for ours to be easily in reach for Kiwis,” Dennison-Burgess said.

The success was a great surprise for te Pā, which was preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary, she said.

Senior judge, and Yealands winemaker, Natalie Christensen said she had an inkling 2021 was going to be a special year.

“It was one of the most exciting [judging] sessions I have been involved in.

“So, the competition was tough, but the results speak for themselves,” Christensen said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Yealands chief winemaker Natalie Christensen was one of the senior judges for this year’s New World Wine Awards, held in Blenheim in July.

New World Wine Awards judges co-chair Sam Kim said the judges were presented with an incredibly strong field again this year, thanks in part to three outstanding wine-growing seasons in New Zealand.

“The vintages of 2019, 2020 and 2021 will be remembered as ‘The Triple Crown’ for many of our local wine regions and especially for our most famed wine, Marlborough sauvignon blanc,” Kim said.

The New World Wine Awards, launched in 2003, are held every year.

Marlborough champions

Pinot gris: Rapaura Springs Reserve Pinot Gris 2021

Chardonnay: te Pa Chardonnay 2020 (and Champion White)

Sauvignon blanc: Yealands Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2021

All the Top 50 wines are now available in liquor-selling New World stores nationwide for $25 or less.

The Top 50 list is available on New World’s website.