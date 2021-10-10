Firefighters called to blaze at unoccupied Seddon house

Fire crews from three stations have been called to a house fire in Seddon, Marlborough. [File photo]

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a property in the Marlborough town of Seddon.

Fire crews from three stations attended the fire on Wilson St about 11.20pm on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the house was unoccupied and covered in bushes and trees.

However, it was unclear if that meant the house was abandoned.

The spokeswoman was unsure if the trees and bushes were on fire as well.

Crews from Seddon, Flaxbourne and Blenheim were in attendance, and arrived to find the house well involved in fire, she said.