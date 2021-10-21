Country gardens set to charm in Wairau Valley

Diane Johnson, left, with organisers Nicki Stace and Val Mapp in Johnson’s garden that part of the Wairau Valley Anglican Parish country garden tour this year.

Good news for the green-fingered in the wake of Garden Marlborough's cancellation is that this year's Wairau Valley Anglican Parish country garden tour will be going ahead.

The tour, to be held on November 20-21, has been showcasing local gardens since its inception in 1991, and marks its 30th anniversary this year.

The tours, which give patrons a peek into the best gardens in the valley, were first started by parishioner and gardener Val Mapp, and have proved to be the parish's most successful fundraiser.

Nicki Stace joined forces with Mapp in 1992 and has proved to be a driving force behind the tour since. When Mapp took a back seat some years ago due to ill health, fellow parishioner Viv Grigg stepped in to assist Stace.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Johnson's garden features a variety of stone sculptures.

READ MORE:

* Marlborough couple to downsize their Pine Valley 'paradise' after 50 years

* Tour some of Marlborough's most beautiful gardens

* Marlborough women help uncover garden secrets



Eleven gardens will be on the tour itinerary this year, and “there's one more that we're hoping for” Stace said.

The tour, which last year took its followers some 40km up the Wairau Valley, will be coming down the lower end of the valley closer to Blenheim this year.

It will feature a range of gardens, from park-like to newer floral gardens. All except one will feature for the first time on the tour.

“People are incredibly generous with their gardens,” Stace said. “A garden that was only started 15 months ago is amazing, and then there's a garden that has been on Garden Marlborough for five or six years, so that is magnificent.

“Each person's garden is so different. One of the gardens has many features other than plants, and that's interesting too – we've been trying to get this garden for years.

“And then there's a lovely family garden with the most amazing playground you could ever imagine.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Diane Johnson’s Stone Farm is one of the properties on the country garden tour, and is sure to be inspiring for green-fingered gardening enthusiasts. Johnson is pictured with her husband’s vegetable garden behind.

A wetland area was also to have featured, but had to pull out after the July floods disrupted plans for its development.

Gardens on the tour will display a red flag at their gates, and some will have additional attractions.

One garden will host a pop-up café with tea, coffee, sandwiches, scones and cakes, while another will have a barbecue with a sausage sizzle and cold drinks.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Lush rhododendrums grace the homestead of Diane Johnson.

“We have some really enthusiastic gardeners in our midst who pot up plants, and these will be on sale at a third garden,” Stace said.

No more than a dozen vehicles could be parked at any of the venues, meaning that there would not be a lot of people in a garden at any one time.

Tea, coffee and other refreshments would also be offered on a takeaway basis with disposable mugs to discourage people from congregating in an area, she said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Sculptured reeds next to the duck pond in Diane Johnson's garden. These are just one of many features in the garden sure to delight gardeners.

Tickets will be available from Roselands Pets and Plants, Selmes Garden Nursery, Devon Nursery, Islington Garden Centre and Renwick Supervalue at a cost of $20 for both days.

Gardens will be open from 9am until 5pm on the Saturday, and from 11am until 5pm on the Sunday to allow for a church service beforehand.

“You would need to have cash on hand for the refreshments and plant stall, and we do ask that people also pay for their tickets with cash to make it easier for the facilities that sell them,” Stace said.