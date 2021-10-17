Covid-19: Many first-timers take advantage of Marlborough pop-up clinics

Tamai Norton (14) enjoyed a free Mr Whippy icecream after receiving her first vaccine at Westwood Business Park on Saturday.

At Westwood Business Park in Blenheim, a constant stream of vehicles kept staff at the Super Saturday pop-up drive-through clinic on their toes all day.

By early afternoon, some 170 locals had rolled through to get dosed, many for the first time.

Nelson Marlborough District Health Board program manager critical vaccines Tim Casey said 963 vaccinations were administered in Marlborough out of 3,346 in Nelson Marlborough.

“By all reports, it was a great day across the entire district.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Lukes Marek received his first dose of the vaccine from Julie Luffman on Saturday. Marek hopes to return to the Czech Republic soon to visit family.

Kereana Norton admitted that she had been hesitant and had likely transmitted her hesitancy to her children, but once decided, had told Tānenuiarangi (15) and Tamairangi (14) that they would “do it as a whānau”.

“It's got too scary and too close to home now, so it was best to get it done,” Norton said as she claimed a free coffee after her jab.

READ MORE:

* More than 1000 vaccinations before lunchtime at Nelson-Tasman Super Saturday event

* Covid-19: Marlborough puts on 'Super Saturday' shuttle to get the jab done

* Covid-19: Mobile vaccination fleet gears up for King Country mission



More than 50 people had been dosed at Westwood within the first hour and a half on Saturday, and an almost festive air prevailed, as Mr Whippy and Koffie Mobile dispensed free coffees and ice-creams to the vaccinated.

Blenheim Lions Club, assisted by Marlborough Boys' College Leos, had sizzled more than 150 free sausages by mid-afternoon.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marne and Rian van der Ryst enjoyed a cheese roll at Redwoodtown School after receiving their second doses of the vaccine.

Amongst those who were taking advantage of the pop-up were Edward Small and Grace Tocker. Tocker had received her jabs, and Small said only work had prevented him getting his sooner.

First-timers Colleen and Owen Simmons had been hesitant but decided with the 'big Saturday' it was time to get it done. “I didn't feel a thing – it was easy,” Owen said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Damian Buggy and Kylie Wates have been in New Zealand since July and are keen to return to Melbourne.

Marlborough Primary Care General Manager Sue Allen said a small group of protesters had not interfered with the day.

At Redwoodtown School, staff were offering cheese rolls and a drink after the vaccination, and an opportunity to enter a draw for a Warehouse voucher.

Rian and Marne van der Ryst had come to the school for their second doses. The couple hail from South Africa, and said several family members and friends in their homeland had contracted Covid-19 and some had died as a result.

Melbourne couple Kylie Wates and Damian Buggy had come to New Zealand on holiday in July and been unable to return home. They wanted to ensure their vaccination status did not prevent them returning when they were able to.

At the Henry Street clinic, nurse lead Glenis McAlpine said it had been a normal Saturday with a lot of walk-ins. Some 175 doses had been administered by lunchtime.

Staff of Wairau Community Clinic were manning the phones and calling patients encouraging them to come in for their jab if they had not already been vaccinated, and welcoming them with a barbecue.

“The key thing is to find out why people are hesitant and explore those issues,” Dr Scott Cameron said. Many did not trust the vaccination and a bit of education and encouragement was helpful.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Staff at the Wairau community clinic were supporting the Poswillo Pharmacy vaccine clinic, and encouraging their own patients to come along for a vaccine.

“When people are mandated, they feel a bit more backed in to a corner and more likely to dig their toes in. It's caused a bit more resentment and division,” he said.

“The virus is coming, so you're either going to get the virus or the jab, and I think the jab's way safer than the virus. It just makes sense to protect yourself and get vaccinated,” he said.