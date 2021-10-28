Driver found in Kaikōura with 212 illegal pāua in boot

A total of 212 paua were hidden in the boot of a car after being illegally taken in Kaikōura where the pāua fishery has been closed since the November 2016 earthquakes.

Kaikōura's recovering pāua fishery has been undermined with the theft of 212 shellfish found hidden in a car boot, a compliance officer says.

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) fishery officers are investigating after police found the pāua in the boot of a vehicle that had been stopped on another matter at 5pm on Tuesday.

The driver was heading south to the Canterbury region when he was stopped.

Fisheries officers said the large sack of pāua included some that were undersize and others that were very large.

The paua had been carefully returned to the sea to maximise their chances of survival.

The approximate value of the pāua on the retail commercial market could be as much as $2,500.

The Kaikōura pāua fishery has been closed since the November 2016 earthquakes disrupted local seabeds.

MPI’s Fisheries compliance regional manager Howard Reid said the seizure was really disappointing.

“It’s been a real joint effort to look after the fishery since then, with the community working closely with government and tangata whenua.

“This sort of theft just undermines all that good mahi,” Reid said.

MPI is investigating where the pāua was destined for.

Under the Fisheries Act, a person who fails to comply with firshery closure measures could face a maximum fine of $100,000.

Jeremy Wilkinson/Stuff The Kaikōura fishery is due to reopen on December for three months.

The Kaikōura pāua fishery is due to reopen from December 1 for three months with a limit of five pāua per person and an accumulation limit of ten pāua per person for a multi-day trip.

The minimum legal size of 125mm will remain.

Reid said a lot of work had gone into monitoring and research to understand how the fishery was doing and to allow a cautious reopening.

“The health of the fishery will be measured before and after the initial reopening period to assess the effect on pāua in the Kaikōura area, and to provide information that will be used to decide next steps.

"It’s critical that fishers continue to respect the closed fishery until December and then abide by the bag and size limit requirement for the three-month open season.”

The alleged offending was considered serious. No further information was available while it was being investigated.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The KaikÅura pÄua fishery has been closed since the November 2016 earthquakes disrupted local seabeds, to allow it to rebuild.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker said this month he was taking a careful approach by opening the Kaikōura pāua fishery for a three-month period while also ensuring it could be monitored closely to understand how it responded.

It was the first time a fishery had been closed as the result of an earthquake.

New cautious commercial catch limits had also been set to reflect the recently subdivided quota management areas, Kaikōura and Canterbury.

The minister said he had also decided to reopen the wider Kaikōura area to kina fishing from December 1.

"There is evidence that kina populations can sustain harvesting again and reopening this fishery is supported by both iwi and recreational fishers," Parker said.

These decisions were both publicly consulted, with the pāua reopening receiving more than 200 submissions.

To report any suspicious fishing activity, phone the MPI 0800 4 POACHER hotline (0800 47 62 24).