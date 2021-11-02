Vaccine certificate decisions facing Marlborough businesses

Cutz on Weld owner Toni-Marie Robinson will use vaccination certificates under the new traffic light system, but she is unhappy at the lack of choice.

Marlborough businesses are preparing to tackle difficult issues under the vaccination certificate framework.

Under the Government’s new traffic lights system, which could come into force next month, business owners who want to operate without restrictions will need to use vaccine certificates to allow access to their premises.

Vaccination would also be mandatory for any worker in a business that required a vaccine certificate at entry.

Cutz on Weld owner Toni-Marie Robinson said she had decided to use vaccination certificates for her Redwoodtown salon because she wanted to keep operating as normal.

READ MORE:

* No jab, no entry: Hamilton businesses weigh up future with vaccine certificates

* Covid-19 NZ: Marlborough to get used to traffic lights ahead of summer events

* Covid-19: 'Bit of a push' needed to reach 90 per cent vaccination rate



“If I don't go that way, I can't cut people's hair until green light, who can afford to do that financially?

“The hard thing is that I hate being dictated to. It should be a choice, but it is not.

“I just have to adhere to it if I want my business to stay open.

"I am fully vaccinated, my staff are too, but it was their choice to do it, not my directive," she said.

Robinson said that a mandate would see her lose some clients.

“Becoming a vaccinated salon means I can only do vaccinated clients.

“We are doing this to keep our clients, our staff, and ourselves safe.

“I respect other people views, I do believe in choice, it is just unprecedented times.

"It is a very segregating society," Robinson said.

Kathryn George/Stuff A new 'traffic light' system for managing Covid-19 will - eventually - replace the existing alert levels.

Ascension gym owner Richard De Reeper said he would not use vaccination certificates as there was no point discriminating.

“Why in a health pandemic would you to stop people from exercising?

"I don't care if people are vaccinated or not, it is their choice," he said.

De Reeper said the Covid-19 response had been inadequate.

“How can you mandate a vaccine but not get rid of cigarettes when it's a respiratory disease?

"How can you then have alcohol stores open in level 3, but people can't exercise at the gym?" he said.

De Reeper said he would operate under the traffic light restrictions. Under the green setting, gyms could have up to 100 people, based on 1 metre physical distancing. But under the orange and red settings gyms or hairdressers could not operate.

The system will replace the current alert level system when each district health board reaches 90 per cent vaccination levels.

In Marlborough, 93 per cent of the population have had their first dose, and 82 per cent are fully vaccinated according to statistics released by the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board on Monday.

Marlborough Chamber of Commerce general manager Pete Coldwell said a lot of businesses were having discussions about certificates but had not made a choice yet.

“Until we get closer to this 90 per cent not many people are going to be looking very hard on it, we are not quite close enough to the traffic lights system coming-in yet.

supplied/Supplied Marlborough Chamber of Commerce general manager Pete Coldwell said a number of business owners were still considering whether to use vaccination certificates.

“Some people will have the belief that this will make their business more attractive if they do apply the vaccine certificate, and other people not.

“The only person that can make that decision is the business owner.

"What would happen is when the tipping point comes where you can have more people in as a result of having those vaccination certificates than you can without it, then people will choose to have it," Coldwell said.

Marlborough Stadium general manager Bridget Taylor said they were going to wait to have all the information before making that choice.

“It is too early to say until we have the technology of what vaccination passports look like, how this is going to work and roll across the board.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Stadium general manager Bridget Taylor is waiting for more information about the vaccination certificate before making a decision on it.

“But we are committed to being as safe as we possibly can and that's for all of us: our users, our staff, our community.

"We don't look at community as being as vaccinated-unvaccinated, that's not what we are about

"We are about inclusiveness rather than excluding and that's why we want to make the right decision and that's why we are taking our time," she said.