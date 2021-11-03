Not your common or garden events in a pandemic

Chris Fletcher’s urban garden will be on display this weekend.

Covid restrictions have sunk many events, but innovative Marlburians are finding ways to keep some shows going on.

Last month, Garden Marlborough announced the event was cancelled for the first time in its 28-year history.

It was a move Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said was a big loss for the community.

But this Saturday four “urban gardens”, which were part of the Garden Marlborough event, will open to the public for a gold coin donation.

Five country gardens have also joined together for Blenheim’s Botanical Beauty event on Saturday. The entry fee is $15 per garden.

While it’s not the same jam-packed programme as Garden Marlborough, Chris Fletcher, whose garden is among the urban properties on show, said it was a more affordable option.

“The country gardens have banded together, and us urban gardens have banded together, to give people a chance to look at these gardens,” Fletcher said.

STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern says the announcement of vaccine certificates is a heads up that you will need to be vaccinated if you want to attend large scale events over the summer. (Video first published on October 5)

She said it was a chance for the public to see urban gardens that had been worked hard on all year round.

People would have the opportunity to look at an old established garden, a hidden gem, and a native garden, she said.

“At Whitney [St] there are beautiful big trees, and an old-fashioned garden, lots of unusual plants. There will be a plant stall there as well, and jam, and Christmas craft.

“And then Moritaki, at the top of Redwood St, their garden is a long-established native garden. That’s worthwhile for a look to see a lovely native garden and possibly hear some native birds.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Fletcher says the urban garden event is an affordable way to see a variety of gardens.

Marlborough’s A&P Show is going ahead for competitors only, but its committee on Monday made the difficult decision to cancel the equestrian categories.

Show committee president William Harris said it was simply a matter of not having enough entries, and something they were “gutted” to do.

The show, set down for November 6 and 7, was limited to sheepdog trials, shearing, wood chopping, home industries and gift sheep events. It is not open to the public.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Marlborough A&P show will not be open to the public this year, and will not have equestrian events.

“It was a shame after all the work that’s been put into it, we were hoping we might get more entries with other shows cancelling around the country,” he said.

He said other events were up on numbers, and it was only the equestrian event that had been affected.

Other events coming up include Dancing in the Vines outdoor concert at Rock Ferry Winery on Saturday, November 13, which will be opened by the Marlborough Civic Orchestra.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The Picton Maritime Festival normally draws thousands to the town in January. The 2022 event was cancelled last week.

While tickets were limited to 100 people, orchestra conductor Elgee Leung said the varied programme would have everything from polka and cancan to folk and ballet.

Another casualty of the uncertainty around event planning was the Picton Maritime Festival which last week announced it would not be going ahead in January.

Event manager Beryl Bowers said the committee met on October 26 to review the current Covid-19 level status, and the proposed framework the country would move to once vaccination rates were high enough.

Bowers said the consensus was that the festival could not go ahead with the uncertainties involved.

Marlborough’s mini-garden tour on Saturday, November 6, :

Urban gardens, 1pm-5pm:

Neil and Juliet MacKinnon: 71 Colemans Road

Andrea and Peter Forrest: 237 Redwood St

Vivienne and Mark Peters: 8 Whitney St

Chris Fletcher: 11 White St

Country Gardens, 9am-4pm:

Woodend Gardens (151 Rowley Cres)

Burnlea (130 O’Dwyers Rd)

Hortensia House (134 O'Dwyers Rd)

Figtree Gardens (112 O'Dwyers Rd)

Upton Oaks Gardens (33 Hammerichs Rd)