SH1 closed after tanker rolls, spilling molasses

Police say the highway is likely to remain closed for several hours while the heavy vehicles are removed.

A motorist has described the moment a tanker slid into his ute before molasses started “pouring out at a great rate” all over the road.

Nelson man Stephen Dawson was heading south to see family in Christchurch when he met the tanker unit and trailer, sliding towards him on its side, taking up both lanes of State Highway 1, about 11.15am on Monday.

“There was nowhere to go, nowhere to go,” Dawson said, describing his panic as the truck approached, over about 100 metres of coastal highway, between Kaikōura and Blenheim.

“I was just coming up to the overbridge so there were barriers on both sides ... and [the tanker] was coming pretty fast, on its side. I thought it was going to take me out.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Stephen Dawson's ute, pictured on the Ellerton overpass where it collided with the tanker carrying molasses.

Dawson hit the brakes and the tanker and trailer slowed as it approached. Dawson’s ute was stationary when the tanker hit him, pushing his ute back about a metre before both vehicles ground to a halt.

“It knocked me back a bit, my possessions in the back seat ended up in the front with me,” he said.

Dawson said he was able to get out of the ute without any difficulty. There was some damage to the front.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Nelson man Stephen Dawson says he is pretty shaken, and has had to throw away his molasses-covered shoes.

But the tanker driver was unable to open his door, and had to kick out his windscreen to climb out, slicing up his legs a bit in the process, Dawson said. “He’s very shaken.”

Dawson said the molasses in the tanker was immediately “pouring out at a great rate”, flooding the highway.

“I wasn’t sure what it was at first, and the thought of fire occurred to me, I was worried it was some kind of flammable liquid – but it was just molasses.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff A police officer walks through the sticky mess of molasses leaking from a tanker that crashed on SH1, near Kēkerengū.

Dawson was able to get his vehicle going, with the help of people at the scene who managed to pop some dents out, and he was returning home to Nelson, he said.

“I just threw my pair of shoes away, because they’re just covered in molasses.”

Molasses is a syrup derived from sugar cane, often used as a sweetener, as well as in soil fertiliser, cattle feed and yeast fermentations.

Motueka couple Saliman Griffith and her husband Ian came across the crash just moments after it happened, in their 1972 Cadillac, on their way home from the Kaikōura Hop.

“My first thought was that it was petrol, but it wasn’t. And it was all over the road ... it was warming up in the sun and you could smell it, it was like honey,” Griffith said.

“And it was sticky – someone is going to have to clean it off the road somehow.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Police block State Highway 1 at the Ellerton overpass where a tanker and trailer unit has crashed into a ute.

Traffic was backing up in both directions and there were lots of classic cars on the road following the event in Kaikōura at the weekend, as well as campervans and trucks, she said.

But none were game enough to cross the molasses, before emergency services arrived to manage traffic, she said.

“The molasses just went right across the road. Even a group of bikies had to turn around, and head back to Christchurch.”

The tanker and trailer was transporting molasses for Winton Stock Feed, based in Southland.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Traffic backs up on the coastal highway on Monday.

General manager Pierre Neame said the driver was very experienced. He was very shaken by the crash, Neame said.

“No-one was hurt, which is an absolute bonus, that's really all that matters,” Neame said.

“We’re now going through the process of tidying things up ... there's nothing hazardous about molasses, but it is very sticky.”

He had not dealt with a spill of this nature before, he said.

The company had several tankers carrying molasses on the roads on any given day, he said.

“Every day we're delivering feed to someone who has rung up and requested it. Once we have got through the challenge of today and the clean-up, obviously the next challenge will be to make up for the delivery.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Police at the scene of the crash.

The real financial loss would be the tanker and trailer unit which would likely be written off, he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews from Kaikōura, Ward and Seddon were called to the crash.

Police and an ambulance also attended the crash.

Police issued an alert saying the highway was likely to remain closed while the heavy vehicles were removed. Stuff understands a heavy crane unit left Christchurch about 12.30pm.

Motorists were asked to avoid travel in the area as there were no suitable diversions.

Waka Kotahi NZTA issued an advisory about 1pm that the highway was closed near its intersection with Ellerton Valhalla Rd, but was expected to reopen about 4pm.