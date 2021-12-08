Man on boat arrested after eight-hour standoff with police in Marlborough Sounds

Police in Ngākuta Bay asked motorists not to enter Momorangi Bay as they responded.

A man on a boat in a Marlborough Sounds bay has been arrested after an eight-hour standoff with police, after allegedly pointing a firearm at them.

Police cordoned off Momorangi Bay, on Queen Charlotte Drive, on Wednesday as they dealt with the incident for much of the day.

Officers took a man into custody about 10.30pm, and he had been taken to Blenheim Police Station, a police spokeswoman said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Momorangi Bay, in the Marlborough Sounds, is popular with swimmers and campers. (File photo)

Police said officers had been looking to speak with a boat owner about 2.30pm, when he allegedly presented a firearm.

The bay, about 15 kilometres west of Picton, is popular with campers and swimmers.

In a text message from his boat, the owner told Stuff the air rifle he pointed at police was not loaded.

He said he wouldn’t be leaving until “matters are resolved”.

Momorangi Bay Campground manager Wayne Foley was at the next bay over, Ngākuta Bay, waiting to get past the police cordon earlier in the day.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff Momorangi Bay Campground manager Wayne Foley was stuck at Ngākuta Bay waiting to get home.

Foley had gone into town on Wednesday afternoon to run some errands when his wife contacted him about the police presence, asking him to come home, he said.

“She’s got all the campers holed up in our house, they’ve all left their vans and everything while the police are there negotiating with him. There’s no telling how long it will take,” he said earlier on Wednesday.