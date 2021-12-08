Man on boat in standoff with police in Marlborough Sounds bay

Police in Ngakuta Bay ask motorists not to enter Momorangi Bay as they respond to an incident.

A man on a boat in a Marlborough Sounds bay has been in a standoff with police for several hours after pointing a firearm at them.

Police have cordoned off Momorangi Bay, on Queen Charlotte Drive, as they deal with the incident. The bay, about 15 kilometres west of Picton, is popular with campers and swimmers.

Momorangi Bay Campground manager Wayne Foley has been stuck at the next bay over, Ngakuta Bay, waiting to get past the police cordon since about 4pm.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff Momorangi Bay Campground manager Wayne Foley is stuck at Ngakuta Bay waiting to get home.

Foley had gone into town on Wednesday afternoon to run some errands when his wife contacted him about the police presence, asking him to come home, he said.

“She’s got all the campers holed up in our house, they’ve all left their vans and everything while the police are there negotiating with him. There’s no telling how long it will take.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Momorangi Bay, in the Marlborough Sounds, is popular with swimmers and campers. (File photo)

In a text message from his boat, Ralph Martin told Stuff the air rifle he pointed at police was not loaded.

Stuff understands Martin has been in the area on his boat for a few days, and does not have permission to use the mooring his boat is on.

Martin said in a text message he did have permission to use the mooring and just wanted water for his empty tanks. He said he wouldn’t be leaving until “matters are resolved”. It is believed Martin got abusive when approached by a staffer from the harbourmaster.

In a text message about 6.30pm, Martin said the police were “still here asking me to come out of my boat”. Police have been approached for comment.

Martin had taken Marlborough Roads to task earlier this year after he slipped on tiles outside Picton’s new library. The tiles had since been resurfaced.