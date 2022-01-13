Home CCTV shows two boys go through unlocked car in Blenheim driveway

Two young lads go through an unlocked car in a Blenheim driveway in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Bruno Mazzanti was shocked when he checked his home security camera on Wednesday morning.

He wasn’t shocked by the fact two people were going through a car in his driveway. He was shocked at how young they looked.

Mazzanti put them at young teenagers, if even.

Bruno Mazzanti, pictured with his partner Sara, says youngsters should still know better than to be going through cars for valuables.

“I’m a parent, so even though it’s just material stuff that’s been stolen, kids should know not to be doing that,” the Blenheim man said.

Mazzanti said a portable speaker had been taken from the car, and he had passed the CCTV footage on to police. Police confirmed they were investigating.

Mazzanti also posted the footage to a Marlborough Facebook group, where it had more than 130 comments, including one man saying he believed the culprits were using his torch in the video.

Others commented on the age of the two boys, while others shared their experiences of having cars broken into recently.

Home CCTV shows two boys going through an unlocked car in a Blenheim driveway.

In the footage, taken about 4.30am on Wednesday morning, in the Redwoodtown area of Blenheim, one of the boys can be seen waving his friend over from the other side of the road after finding an unlocked car in Mazzanti’s driveway.

The two boys get in and spend more than a minute searching the car, including the back seat. They even switch on the light inside for a better look.

At one point a car can be seen driving down the street behind them. The boys sit still for moment and, once the passing car has gone, start looking again.

Another car in Mazzanti's driveway appears to be locked, so the boys leave it alone.

The footage ends with the boys leaving the property and seemingly trying another car parked in the street.

Mazzanti explained he only checked the recording after his partner’s brother spotted knives and the contents of a wallet scattered outside while on his morning run.

Mazzanti said he would usually be awake at 4.30am as he often got up early to go for a dive, but he decided not to go that morning.

Police had taken fingerprints from the car, Mazzanti said.

One of Mazzanti’s neighbours, who did not want to be named, said she was woken by noises outside around the time the boys were spotted on camera.

She thought they might have been hiding in the bushes of her property before moving on down the road.

She had gardening equipment stolen from the property in November last year, she said.

The boys stop for a moment as a car is about to drive past on the street behind them.

Community Constable Russ Smith said people should keep their vehicles locked and keep valuables out of sight.

And people should keep their car windows fully wound up, even in summer, he said.

“In Marlborough, like a lot of places, criminals will take opportunities wherever they find them.”

Smith said Marlborough was often thought of as a safe place, but the reality was that incidents like car thefts did happen, and it only took “a couple of people to do a lot of harm”.