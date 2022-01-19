Marlborough athletes sparkle at Colgate Games

The South Island gold medal winning Medley 13’s team from Left to right: Alex Hansen, Drew Materoa, Elijah O’Donnell, Neve Mackenzie, Isla Tilbury.

Marlborough's young athletes won 17 medals at the South Island Colgate Games to record their best ever result at the annual competition.

The 20-strong Marlborough Ahletics team claimed six gold, six silver and five bronze medals from the three-day games at Surrey Park in Invercargill last weekend.

They were among more than 800 young athletes from 69 clubs in Invercargill.

Alisha Lovrich Marlborough's Isla Tilbury running for gold at the North Island edition of the games.

The games followed the North Island Colgate Games in Wellington from January 7-9 , where the Marlborough team also recorded impressive results, including three golds, four silvers and four bronze.

Marlborough Athetics president Linsday Tilbury, speaking on behalf of committee, said the team’s success stemmed from “positive encouragement and very good, keen parent help”.

Tilbury said the club had seen a lot of growth in recent years and there were “currently some very good 12-plus age kids that have helped pave the way for the younger ones”.

He said being able to see some top New Zealand athletes perform well at recent events had helped spur interest among younger competitors.

Tilbury's daughter 13 year-old Isla was the standout Marlborough athlete, winning gold in the 400m and 800m and silver in the medley relay 13’s in Invercargill.

Nick Rayner, father of Marlborough's silver and bronze medallist Callum Rayner, 12, said that the games were “always a great event”.

He said Callum had been particularly pleased with his silver-winning result in the boy's walk race in Invercargill, his first solo medal at a Colgate Games event.

Nick Rayner paid tribute to Lindsay Tilbury's “amazing” management of the team, which played a big part in the team's success.

Nick Rayner/Marlborough Express Left to right: Thomas Blackmore, Cooper Paulo, Louis Thomas and Cullum Rayner with their bronze medals in the Relay 4x100 12 Boys at the South Island Games.

Another parent Rebecca Scherp, mother of Neve Mckenzie,13, who got silver in the girls 1500m at Surrey Park, said the parents had been happy with the whole team and Marlborough had some “exceptional athletes” competing this year.

Scherp said having two competitions on consecutive weekends had been valuable, as the North Island edition had allowed Neve and the other athletes to set a time to beat in Invercargill.