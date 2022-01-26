Organisers scramble to stop Marlborough events from falling over all together

Marlborough Heritage Trust executive director Steve Austin says the family-favourite Brayshaw Park Heritage Day is “going ahead with modifications” on February 6.

The country is in red, which means event organisers in Marlborough have been scrambling this week to tweak, cancel or postpone plans.

The Waitangi Day Weekend was set to be a busy one for Marlborough as the South Island Cheese Festival, the Brayshaw Park Heritage Day and the Marlborough District Brass Band’s 160th celebrations were all lined up.

And while the cheese festival and the brass band have postponed, the family-favourite heritage day will be “going ahead with modifications”.

Marlborough Heritage Trust executive director Steve Austin said the event was now an “open day” with a limit on people “within confined spaces”.

Open from 10am to 4pm on February 6, the open day would still feature the Marlborough Vintage Car Club, live music, a steampunk competition and even a “live mermaid”, Austin said. The Marlborough Museum would also be free entry.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF An “open day” will replace Brayshaw Park Heritage Day on February 6, that will still feature lots to see and do.

Austin felt it was “important in the world we live in to have some continuity and positivity”, saying the day would be a good chance for people to “stay connected to the community”.

The Marlborough District Brass Band’s weekend-long celebrations had been rescheduled to the Labour Day break.

Band chairman Brian Nicholas said he was “gutted, of course” at having to reschedule but said “realistically, we knew it was coming, but not this soon” in regard to the Omicron variant affecting plans.

Nicholas said they had planned a street march, a concert at the ASB Theatre and a celebratory dinner. In regard to the concert, Nicholas said they “decided the best thing to do” was to “put it off until it can be done properly”.

Linton Photography/Marlborough Express The Marlborough District Brass Band will hold its 160-year celebrations on Labour Day weekend.

The South Island Cheese Festival set to be held at Clos Henri Vineyard on February 5 had been postponed, but would still go ahead in 2022.

“We decided to postpone rather than looking at ways to go ahead in red,” event co-ordinator Hannah Lamb said. “The risk of Omicron is just too high.”

The Omaka Mosquito Day planned for the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre on Saturday, February 12 was postponed indefinitely by organisers on Sunday.

Centre marketing manager Rachael Brown said they were “all sad” at the event not going ahead as planned, but said the “safety of staff and guests is paramount”.

Brown said they had to delay, as they weren’t wanting to limit the number of people that could attend and groups that had planned to travel up for the day were “looking at their options”.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR The Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre is staying open but The Omaka Mosquito Day has been postponed.

She encouraged people to still visit the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre itself, with it open as usual.

The annual Antique & Classic Boat Show on March 5 and 6 at Lake Rotoiti in the Nelson Lakes National Park was not going ahead for the second year in a row.

Organiser Pete Rainey said the 100-person limit for outdoor events meant they had “no option but to officially cancel the show”. He assured boaties it would be back in 2023.

Event facilities such as The Clubs of Marlborough had also been affected by the change in traffic light settings, with Clubs chief executive Dan Roos saying they had to cancel a viticulture function involving “190 attendees”.

Roos said the Clubs also suffered a “massive drop” in clientele on Monday compared to a regular week, likely due to the government’s announcement.

Meanwhile, another event in Marlborough had been postponed due to the community outbreak of the Omicron variant, even before the country went into red.

Te Pātaka o Wairau Māori Night Market was originally scheduled for Friday, February 4, but organisers decided to postpone, a week before the change in traffic light settings.

Chairwoman Lorraine Eade said they felt it was “only a matter of time” before the Omicron variant reached the Marlborough community and that the market, now planned for Thursday, April 14, would “have to be an adapted event”.

Eade added that the night market “holds a special place in our Māori community” and said they were trying to be “creative and innovative” for future planning.

The pre-season Crusaders game planned to be held at Lansdowne Park in Blenheim on Friday, February 11 had been cancelled, and would be played behind closed doors in Christchurch instead.

The Havelock Community Theatre show The Old People Are Revolting was still going ahead from January 26 to February 5 with capacity limits and vaccine pass requirements.