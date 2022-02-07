Roads reopen in Marlborough after flooding on SH6

Contractors cleared SH6 after flooding and debris closed the main route between Blenheim and Nelson.

Several roads have reopened in Marlborough after an onslaught of rain at the end of last week forced some roads to close.

The stretch of road on SH6 between Rai Valley and Hira has reopened after being closed for 3 days according to un update on Sunday evening by Marlborough District Council.

A MetService spokesperson said between Wednesday morning and Sunday afternoon, 401.8mm of rain was recorded at a station near where SH6 leaves the top of Rai Valley.

Being the main route between Blenheim and Nelson, motorists had been forced to detour through Wairau Valley on State Highway 63 to St Arnaud and Kawatiri Junction.

Supplied The Harvey Bay Bridge approach had been badly damaged by heavy rain on Saturday, isolating communities in Penzance Bay and Duncan Bay

Penzance Bay and Duncan Bay are now fully accessible after slips on Harvey Bay Bridge approach had limited access. This bridge has now been repaired.

Kaiuma Bay Road has also been reopened, and Okiwi Bay is now accessible via Ronga Road, but extreme care is still required.

Titirangi Road is also now open but only to 4WD vehicles.

The update on Marlborough District council’s website yesterday thanked the Marlborough Roads team for their work on Sunday in difficult weather conditions.