Marlborough dressage star taking on Europe and the world

Marlborough’s Melissa Galloway and her horse Windermere J'Obei W, or Joey for short, are riding high after earning some impressive results on the European stage.

The 29-year-old from Tuamarina moved to Europe at the end of 2021 as “to qualify for things like the world championships, basically I had to be in Europe pretty much or, America”.

Galloway has now qualified for her first World Equestrian Games since making the move with her results from two international competitions, including the 2022 CDI Opglabbeek in Belgium.

There, she came ninth overall in the CDI4* Grand Prix dressage event and fourth in the Grand Prix Special .

The Marlborough rider said her parents in Tuamarina were “very, very proud, they're like over the moon” at her recent results.

The World Equestrian Games, which only happen every four years, are being held in August in Denmark. Galloway said it was “very cool” to already get qualifying scores.

“It is a dream to be actually doing these competitions and feeling like you're getting a reward for all the work,” she said.

She is currently based in the Netherlands at one of the largest horse breeding barns in Europe called Van Olst Horses, where she is an assistant rider to British dressage star Charlotte Fry, a 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist.

Mark Watson Photography Melissa Galloway with her dressage horse Windermere J'Obei W (stable name Joey) in March 2020.

Apart from the “amazing” dressage venues on offer, Galloway also said the level of competition in Europe was high.

“As to who I’m competing against, they're all very good, but it makes you lift your game, so it's good,” she said.

Galloway said it had been “really special” to take two horses of her own with her from New Zealand including 11-year-old Joey, as she said riders competing on horses they have trained themselves “doesn't really happen very often” in Europe.

“There's a lot more money over here, whereas in New Zealand, you just have to learn to train them yourself, so everyone sort of thinks ‘oh wow that’s amazing that you've done it yourself’ which is quite cool,” she said.

Having grown up on a farm with horses, Galloway said dressage was the “perfect combination” of her passions for music, dance and horse riding.

Next up on her calendar is the Horses and Dreams event planned for 20-24 April in Hagen, Germany, which she said was “one of the biggest competitions in Europe, so it's quite exciting”.