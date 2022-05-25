Donation of headphones offered as 'win-win' in gym noise dispute

Blenheim man Maurice Hemi Waaka confronted the owner of a fitness centre near his house over noise. (File photo)

A Marlborough man has offered to donate “headphones or ipods” to a fitness centre in Blenheim after behaving threateningly to the owners and being ordered to pay compensation to a charity.

Maurice Hemi Waaka, 48, first appeared in Blenheim District Court on March 28 after confronting the owners of the fitness centre on two separate occasions as he said he was tired of being woken by loud music at its 5am class.

Waaka lives near F45 Training in Blenheim, which is located on the edge of an industrial zone.

At his court appearance in March, Judge Jo Rielly said a restorative justice conference between Waaka and the owners of F45 Training might “rectify for the future”. But on Monday, his lawyer, Laurie Murdoch, said though her client did meet with restorative justice, “that couldn't go ahead”.

A police summary said Waaka first confronted the one of the owner’s of the fitness centre when he saw her at a Mobil petrol station in Blenheim on March 11 and ranted about the noise made by her business in the morning.

After going back to her business in Bomford St, Waaka arrived a short time later and gestured for her to come out but instead she locked herself in the building. Her partner arrived and moved Waaka away.

Two weeks later Waaka was working in Main St in Havelock when he spotted the couple across the road and confronted them, threatening the man by holding his fist up towards him and saying he was going to “get” him.

The 48-year-old admitted to police he had confronted the couple and in his explanation said he had been tired of being woken up so early, and had become angry and frustrated.

He admitted to a charge of behaving threateningly at his appearance in court on March 28. On Monday, Murdoch said her client accepted that he lost his temper.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Maurice Waaka first appeared in Blenheim District Court on March 28 after confronting gym owners on two occasions.

“I think he has described it as a knee-jerk reaction at the point when he felt that he was disrespected when he went first to try and raise it with the person,” she said.

“He wasn't happy with the way he was talked to and then it has sort of spiralled.”

Murdoch said Waaka did meet with restorative justice but it “couldn’t go any further”, which she said was a “real pity, because this issue doesn’t go away when there is noise in your home at 5am”.

Before deciding on an appropriate sentence, Judge Rielly asked Waaka if he had a local charity organisation that he had strong beliefs in.

“I am going to impose a sentence that includes you giving a donation to a charity in this community,” Judge Rielly said.

Waaka replied to Judge Rielly, saying “why don't I make a donation to F45, so they can buy their clients headphones or ipods?”.

“I think my suggestion would be a win-win for the community,” he said.

“I understand you feel strongly about it Mr Waaka but I can't impose restrictions on how someone runs their gym,” Judge Rielly said.

She ordered Waaka to pay $300 to the Menz Shed in Blenheim by July 31. The judge said the organisation “does lots of good for the community”.

Judge Rielly said if Waaka was to come before the court again within six months, he could be resentenced on this charge.