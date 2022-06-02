Rugby club cuts junior fees to grow the local game

Central junior advisory board president Paddy Dowling, left and Central Rugby Club President Tony Katting, right, want to ensure stable player numbers in Marlborough.

A Marlborough rugby club has dropped junior registration fees this season in an effort to regrow the club from the grassroots up.

Blenheim’s Central Rugby Club put aside around $8000 to ensure zero fees for their junior players, an idea headed by club president Tony Katting.

Katting thought if numbers could remain steady at the junior level, these would translate through to equally strong numbers in the club’s senior ranks.

“Strong junior numbers and succession planning is the key,” he said.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Central Rugby Club is one of only three Marlborough teams competing in this year’s Tasman Trophy.

He thought it was “sad” there were only three clubs from Marlborough, including Central, competing in this year’s Tasman Trophy, the premier senior men’s competition within the Tasman Rugby Union area, which featured nine teams from the top of the South Island for 2022.

There had been five Marlborough teams in this competition only two seasons ago.

Katting hoped removing junior fees would set an example of how to grow a club that other clubs could follow, and hoped local businesses would get behind the idea.

“We’re trying to grow Marlborough rugby, not just Central,” he said.

Central junior club president Paddy Dowling said it would take financial pressure off families, and they had already received positive feedback.

“It’s about removing taking the pressure off parents and removing barriers to whānau.”

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Junior numbers had remained “stable” over the last few seasons said Central JAB president Paddy Dowling.

“All we want is children having fun, playing rugby,”

Dowling also thought cutting fees would encourage juniors to continue playing the game into the senior leagues.

Tasman junior player numbers dropped by 16% from the 2019 to 2020 season, when the country first went into a Covid lockdown, but numbers had since bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

In the 2019 season, there were 3378 players aged 12 and under in the Tasman union area, compared to 3401 in 2021.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Tasman Rugby chief executive Lyndon Bray says the challenge is translating strong junior numbers into the senior ranks.

Tasman Rugby chief executive Lyndon Bray acknowledged the challenge faced by rugby clubs was how to transition junior numbers into equally strong high school and age-grade numbers, as well as ensuring players transitioned back into clubs at the senior level.

“There’s a real issue around the drop-off of players and I think we all acknowledge and understand some of those issues are socioeconomic issues that we can’t avoid.

“But at the same time, we acknowledge that there are things we can do.”

Bray said Marlborough rugby club leaders were set to meet with him and his community team for what he saw as “very key meetings” around “how we actually rebuild and regrow Marlborough rugby”.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Central club in blue, playing Nelson’s Marist club in last season’s Tasman Trophy competition.

“I think the two key things that sit within that space is the relative health and sustainability of each of those rugby clubs in Marlborough, and I’m using Marlborough specifically because we’re talking about that specific area, but this is true right across Tasman, so it’s not as though Nelson doesn’t have these issues,” he said.

“But in a Marlborough context, I think both myself and the club leaders are really passionate about reinvesting into the Marlborough rugby community.”

Bray said one thing which was “abundantly obvious” was that Marlborough had a good and healthy local senior men’s division two competition.

“That’s great, but we also want is to ensure that we maintain that aspirational pathway,” he said.

“You don’t want young players feeling like their only option is to cross the hill and come to Nelson or alternatively completely jump the fence and go to Canterbury or wherever, you want them to feel that they can grow within their clubs.”

The Tasman boss wanted to see collaboration from clubs and high schools to ensure the sustainability of both men’s and women’s competitions within the region, and said the union needed to make some “really good, long-term decisions.”