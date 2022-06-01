Woman tried running vehicle off road after 'untrue' relationship claim

A Marlborough woman appeared in court on Monday after trying to push another woman off the road.

A woman drove closely behind another woman’s vehicle and tried to push her off the road in a case of “bad blood” over an untrue relationship claim, a court heard.

Eilish Herrick, 20, admitted to a dangerous driving charge when she appeared in the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

A police summary said at around 7.15pm on November 22 last year, Herrick was driving a Ford Ranger and followed another woman in her vehicle on State Highway 1, north of Blenheim.

Herrick started following close behind, tooting her horn and flashing her lights. The woman called police, who advised her to drive to the nearest police station.

Herrrick followed the victim to the Picton police station, and at one stage drove alongside and tried to push her vehicle off the road, the summary said.

Picton police station was closed when the woman got there, so police advised her to turn around and drive back to the Blenheim station.

Herrick kept following the woman, driving in much the same way as before, before police were able to locate the victim in Tuamarina.

Herrick offered no explanation to police for her actions.

On Monday, Herrick’s lawyer Kelly Hennessy said “the background in relation to the offending is that the victim in this matter believed that the defendant was seeing her partner.”

“This was untrue, but this caused bad blood between the two of them, which in the end result led to the offending here,” he said.

Hennessy said it would be hard for his client to serve a community work sentence as she was currently on ACC and had been assessed as unfit for community work by her doctor.

Judge Tony Zohrab told Herrick her “approach to matters was way over the top,” and disqualified her from driving for six months. She was also ordered to pay the victim $500 for emotional harm.