Man found in Marlborough river named by police

Samuel David Osborne’s vehicle is towed from Te Hoiere Pelorus River on Friday morning.

A man whose body was found submerged in his vehicle in a Marlborough river has been named by police.

He was Samuel David Osborne, 66, of Riversdale, in Blenheim.

Osborne’s vehicle was found in Te Hoiere Pelorus River, off Kaiuma Bay Rd, about 3 kilometres from Havelock, shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Osborne’s truck shows some signs of damage after its retrieval from the river.

The Police National Dive Squad managed to recover the body from the vehicle late on Thursday night.

The vehicle was towed from the river on Friday morning. The Serious Crash Unit was investigating.

Police extended their sympathies to Osborne’s family and friends, a statement issued on Tuesday said.

His death had been referred to the Coroner.