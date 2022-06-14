Adopted daughter assaulted at child's christening for passing on family name

Matalena Sowman assaulted her adopted daughter in church, as she was christening her son, for giving the child the Sowman family name.

The 55-year-old Blenheim woman approached her daughter, who had been standing at the front of the church, and stood in front of her, before taking her infant son from her and passing the baby to someone else.

Sowman then slapped the victim across the face with an open palm, which led to the pair having a physical tussle, with the 55-year-old pulling the victim’s hair and scratching her arms, face and neck.

Sowman then said to the victim, “Don’t use my husband’s last name again”, before walking away, a police summary of facts said.

Sowman appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Monday where she admitted assault on a person in a family relationship. The incident happened at a church on Howick Rd, in Blenheim, on May 1.

The court heard Sowman had adopted her daughter from Samoa.

In explanation, Sowman said the assault happened because the victim had used the Sowman surname at the christening of the child, and she was disciplining her daughter in a traditional way.

The victim’s lawyer John Holdaway suggested a cultural report may help in determining an outcome, to which Judge Richard Russell said, “I would imagine any cultural report would say that, in the Samoan culture, assaulting someone in a church isn't in any way culturally permissible”.

“It's beyond my comprehension how someone could assault your adopted child in a church when her son was becoming baptised, whatever the justification you felt,” Judge Russell said to Sowman.

The judge asked for a pre-sentence report and made a referral for restorative justice.

“I want to understand more about what’s going on here, so I’m not going to impose a sentence today for that reason.”

Sowman will appear at the Blenheim District Court again on July 11 for sentencing.