Kiwi-made haggis travels length of South Island for Marlborough ceilidh

Ever wanted to say “sláinte mhaith” as you have a wee dram?

If so, a ceilidh might be for you.

The Blenheim & Districts Highland Pipe Band is putting on a ceilidh (prounced kay-lee), a traditional Scottish gathering, which will include dancing, bagpipes, and of course, haggis.

The band’s pipe major Neil MacDonald said though an event like this would traditionally be held “at the end of harvest” back in his native home of Scotland, the band had organised an end-of-winter ceilidh in the town of Renwick for the second year running.

“All those who were involved [last year] had a great time,” MacDonald said.

A Scottish phrase he said you might hear at the ceilidh was “sláinte mhaith” (pronounced slanj-a-va), which in Scottish Gaelic meant “good health”, and would usually be said before having a “dram”, another Scottish term for a “nip of whiskey”.

Supplied Blenheim & Districts Highland Pipe Band pipe major Neil MacDonald, left, and drum sergeant Jimmie Henderson, right.

The biggest feature of the ceilidh would be the ceilidh dancing, which MacDonald said was a form of dancing that differed from Scottish highland dancing and Scottish country dancing.

“They're designed for audience participation, so people can get up, and you can learn them on the spot, they’re actually quite easy and lots of fun,” he said.

MacDonald said his first experience with ceilidh dancing was while he was still at school in Scotland, as he said children were taught how to do it as part of their physical education.

“It was just all part of the traditions, and through the high school years at Christmastime, we’d always have a Christmas dance, and that always had ceilidh music and dancing,” he said.

Supplied The Blenheim & Districts Highland Pipe Band practising ahead of the 2022 Ceilidh.

The event in Renwick would also feature a “haggis ceremony”, which MacDonald said was a demonstration where a famous poem called “Address to the haggis” by Scottish poet Robert Burns would be read before the haggis was shared out to “anyone that’s brave enough to try it”.

MacDonald said the haggis, a traditional savoury dish made from a sheep’s organs and minced with onion, spices, and other ingredients, was being made by a butcher in Invercargill for the event, but he ensured the Kiwi-made haggis would have “all the right stuff in there”.

MacDonald said there would also be buffet going all night for those who didn’t fancy the haggis.

The ceilidh will be held at Renwick Community Memorial Hall on August 27 at 6.30pm, and tickets can be bought online at Eventbrite, Seumus’ Irish Bar in Picton, Mitchell Sports in Blenheim and Woodbourne Tavern in Renwick.